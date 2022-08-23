Home Entertainment Zeng Peici diagnosed with the new crown album “Today’s Sunshine Is Especially Dazzling and Special Harmony” has just been released jqknews
On the 23rd, the company of Taiwanese singer Zeng Peici issued a notice saying that Zeng Peici felt unwell on the morning of the 23rd, tested positive for the new crown, and is now recuperating at home. I would like to express my deepest apologies for the recently cancelled work and the inconvenience caused to all units, and thank you for your understanding.

Previously, on August 12, she also released a new solo album “Today’s Sunshine Is Especially Dazzling and Harmonious”. The songs in it convey such a state of mind: As long as you think about some moments in your life, you will be satisfied from the heart and smile.

Zeng Peici, born on October 21, 1984 in Taipei, Taiwan, is a Chinese female singer and actress. In 2008, he won the sixth place in the second Super Avenue of Stars competition. In 2012, the “Ultimate Class 2” starring Zeng Peici was released on the eight major TV stations in Taiwan. In 2015, Zeng Peici attended the third annual ceremony of the Yinyue V List in Beijing, and won the “Best Newcomer” and “Most Popular Singer” awards in Hong Kong and Taiwan. In the same year, she starred in the youth romance idol drama “Ming Ruoxiao”. Stream” premiered on Hunan Satellite TV. In 2019, with the role of Ying Siyue in “The Distance Between Us and Evil”, she won the Supporting Actress Award for the Drama Program at the 54th Taiwan TV Golden Bell Awards.

Original title: Taiwanese singer Zeng Peici was diagnosed with the new crown and is currently recuperating at home

