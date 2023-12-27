ZENITH Unveils Exquisite Timepieces for the Holiday Season

Zenith Introduces Exquisite Timepieces to Celebrate the Holiday Season

As winter arrives, Zenith has unveiled its latest collection of exquisite timepieces to celebrate the festive season. The collection features a range of stunning watches that combine top-notch performance with stylish design.

One of the standout pieces is the DEFY EXTREME Mirror watch, which boasts a protective dial that is as smooth as a mirror, reflecting pure authenticity wrapped in silver. The watch, created in collaboration with renowned DJ superstar Carl Cox, also includes a “Carl Cox” Special Edition Limited Edition, with three black counters shaped like miniature vinyl records, offering a unique and festive design. Both watches are equipped with the El Primero 9004 self-winding movement, allowing for precise timing and a joyful experience with family.

In addition, Zenith has introduced the DEFY series 21 Chroma II Watch in a white ceramic model. This watch features a gorgeous rainbow color scheme that brings brightness and warmth, making it energetic and elegant. The CHRONOMASTER Sport Watch, also known as the “Aaron Rodgers” Special Edition Limited Edition, offers agile performance and a free-spirited attitude, perfect for the romantic winter season.

Zenith has invited watch enthusiasts to explore its collection, which also includes the DEFY SKYLINE Skeleton El Primero Night Surfer Limited Edition and the CHRONOMASTER Sport Watch “Aaron Rodgers” Special Edition. These timepieces are designed to capture the spirit of the winter season and provide a touch of luxury.

The collection is set to light up the holiday season, offering a unique and stunning range of timepieces that are sure to impress watch enthusiasts and collectors.

For more information, visit Zenith’s website.

Share this: Facebook

X

