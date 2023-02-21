DoNews news on February 21 (Ding Fan) Today, at the 2023 TCL Refrigerator Spring New Product Launch Conference, the ultra-thin zero-embedded series refrigerators were officially released. Among them, the TCL ultra-thin zero-embedded refrigerator T9 realizes the perfect adaptation to the integrated home with its zero-distance seamless embedding. Brand new built in refrigerator. In particular, it is worth mentioning that TCL thin built-in refrigerator T9 has a very sincere new product launch price, providing consumers with a new choice with super high quality and price ratio.

With the improvement of the quality of life of the public, the trend of integration of home appliances and household appliances is becoming more and more obvious, and built-in refrigerators have gradually become the mainstream choice of consumers. In particular, young consumers born in the 90s and 95s are full of expectations for stylish, easy-to-use built-in refrigerators with high quality and cost-effectiveness out of the pursuit of integrated aesthetic home furnishing. What can prove this is that according to the “2022 China High-end Home Appliances Market Report”, “thin and light and embeddable” has become a trend in the refrigerator market. During the Spring Festival this year, the turnover of built-in refrigerators on the Jingdong platform exceeded 160% year-on-year.

Facing the urgent needs of consumers, TCL officially launched the ultra-thin zero-embedded series refrigerators, bringing three trendy colors of the series, smoked ink blue, ice lake blue, and rhythmic white. Take the thin embedded refrigerator R456T9 as an example. This is an integrated refrigerator specially designed for home use. It adopts bottom heat dissipation technology to realize zero-distance seamless embedded, which effectively solves the problem that traditional refrigerators need to reserve heat dissipation space on both sides. Thanks to the latest stable embedded hinge design, even if the thin embedded refrigerator T9 is close to the inner wall of the cabinet, the door can still be opened and closed freely at 90°. After the refrigerator door is closed, the door fits tightly with the cabinet, and the sides are naturally flush, which makes the home look more beautiful and grand, and also avoids the problem of difficult cleaning caused by the protrusion of the door and the large heat dissipation gap on both sides. When doing home decoration design, the space saved by the embedded design can also be planned as a hidden shelf to maximize the space utilization advantages of the integrated home decoration.

TCL thin built-in refrigerator T9 adopts 140μm microporous foam technology and brand-new vacuum insulation material to realize the thinnest 580mm built-in cabinet in the industry, which is lighter and thinner than ordinary refrigerators, and has better heat preservation effect. The thin built-in refrigerator T9 with an area of ​​only 0.49㎡ has a capacity of 456 liters and fine partitions: the depth of the shelf is 305mm, the length is 670mm, and a 12-inch cake and a whole celery can be put in it; the ultra-wide variable temperature zone of 79L , to achieve free adjustment from -20°C to 5°C, to meet the needs of users in different seasons and stages.

It is worth mentioning that the fresh-keeping technology of thin embedded refrigerator T9 continues TCL’s ultra-high standard and professional quality. It is equipped with intelligent constant temperature fresh-keeping technology. Through multi-point temperature sensing radar, it can precisely control core refrigeration components such as frequency conversion fans and frequency conversion compressors, so as to achieve rapid and directional cooling, and keep the temperature and humidity constant at all times. In such a storage environment, the ingredients are hardly affected by temperature fluctuations, and the taste retains its original flavor.

In order to protect the health of users, TCL ultra-thin zero embedded refrigerator T9 is also equipped with multi-point ion sterilization technology. The billion-level ion cluster released by the ion generator is five times that of ordinary refrigerators, and the sterilization rate is as high as 99.99%. The common harmful bacteria in the refrigerator will be completely eliminated.

It can be seen from T9 thin embedded refrigerators that TCL thin embedded refrigerators not only have a super high space utilization rate, but also make the kitchen decoration more flat and beautiful, and the zero gap embedded avoids cleaning troubles, and the volume, freshness preservation, sterilization and other performances are also excellent. The post-90s and post-95s new home improvement crowd needs quality life.

In terms of price, TCL ultra-thin zero-embedded refrigerator R456T9-UQ has been put on the shelves of major sales platforms, with a daily price of 3,999 yuan. During the new product launch event, you can enjoy a 500 yuan new product discount, and the hand price is 3,499 yuan.

As an “intelligent technology manufacturing group” in the home appliance industry, TCL has always spared no expense in technology exploration and patent research and development. TCL refrigerator washing machine now has 15 international patent applications, 336 national invention patents, 821 utility model patents, 341 appearance design patents, and 9 PCT international patent inventions. At the same time, the TCL R&D team has maintained close cooperation with various colleges and research institutes for a long time, organized a team of outstanding professors and doctoral experts in the food field for in-depth development, and accelerated the high-efficiency transformation of scientific research results. In 2022, the “TCL-Jiangnan University Fresh-keeping Technology Innovation Joint Laboratory” jointly established by TCL and the world-class School of Food Science and Technology of Jiangnan University will be officially unveiled, which will inject new momentum into the development of China‘s refrigerator fresh-keeping technology.

Based on leading innovative technology, TCL is committed to providing consumers with high-quality technological products for a better life. While winning the trust and favor of users, TCL has been recognized and affirmed by the industry. In recent years, TCL Refrigerator has repeatedly won the China Design Red Star Award, China Red Top Award, Germany Red Dot Award, German Product Design (IF) Award, Korea Good Design (GD) Award, China Household Appliances Innovation Achievement Award, etc. Well-known awards at home and abroad, becoming one of the most powerful innovation forces in the home appliance industry.

The ultra-thin zero embedded series refrigerator is the latest achievement of TCL’s technological innovation. Through in-depth insight into the aesthetic needs of young urban white-collar workers, TCL, which is driven by technological innovation, combines hard-core technological strength with “integrated aesthetic home furnishing” to create a new ultra-thin zero-embedded series refrigerator, which is perfectly suitable for integrated home furnishing. While promoting the artistic trend of home appliances and promoting the aesthetic upgrade of the public’s lifestyle, it has consolidated TCL’s leading position in life aesthetics. For the refrigerator industry, TCL achieves a differentiated breakthrough through the ultra-thin zero-embedded series refrigerators, consolidates its leading position in the industry, expands new incremental space for category development, and leads the high-quality and sustainable development of the refrigerator industry.