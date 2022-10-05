Listen to the audio version of the article

And in bookstores the new comic book journey by Zerocalcare, “No sleep till Shengal” (Bao 2022, pp. 208), one of the signatures that have characterized Internazionale in Ferrara since the first edition. A meek but compelling intellectual like “an octopus in the throat”, a son aware of the degraded suburbs, who, like Elisa Donzelli in poetry and Mario Desiati in prose, chose literary fiction to defend the truth. Or rather, the incalculable little truths that every day the domination of the useful suffocates and suppresses, thus the destiny of a generation of exodus, born close to the 2000s, who witness the collapse of every ethical and value reference point, including the negation of the other from oneself, especially if “along the edges”. And without neglecting the devaluation of the perspectives supplanted by the “everything and now”, the short-sighted cult of a convulsive present, controversial and compromised by a few oligarchs.

Lies for truth

If writing often means confronting the surrounding lies, Zero wields the lies to amplify the suffering of a minority. And make it exemplary. Not surprisingly, he still focused on graphic journalism to tell the discrimination and abuse suffered by the Ezidi population in Kurdistan. Although the excess of opinion has unaccustomed the Italic audience to investigative journalism, likewise the festival staff has turned to the young people who face the reading of newspapers to retrain the profession of the journalist.

So much so that one of the festival workshops underlined the need to fight precariousness, legally protecting journalists who work with a code of ethics, demanding respect for the right and duty to inform and be informed, unmasking the conflict of interest between publishing companies and lobbies economic and political. The collectivist vocation of the Ferrara event, as much as that of Zerocalcare, is revealed in the relational function of writing. According to Carlo Emilio Gadda, taken up by Calvino in the Multiplicity of American Lessons (1988), “pronouns are language lice”, therefore they should be eliminated. But the shared “we”, the sum of the individual items, cannot be silenced.

the memory of the future

At times prophetic, at times indecipherable, Italo Calvino’s style is still evident in “Six memos for the Next Millenium”, six memories to interpret the new millennium, commissioned by Harvard to interpret the new millennium, our time. Calvino’s method proceeds by breaking down the walls between humanistic and scientific culture, the ideological barriers and hierarchies between cultural spheres. His multifaceted approach, also adopted by Andrea Prencipe and Massimo Sideri in “The Rampant Innovator” (Luiss University Press 2022, pp. 91), tackles every concept starting from its opposite. The two authors systematically use the rhetorical figure of the oxymoron and reveal a series of references that belong to the genesis of the Lessons themselves: especially the one to the “Grammar of fantasy” (1973), in which Rodari directly related two opposite concepts to erect the idea of ​​the future through narration. “Innovation is a process that requires the coincidence of several opposites, it is multi-source and multiform, and can be generated by the intuition of a single individual as well as by a concert of institutional interests”, says Sideri. Therefore it is a phenomenon that disobeys any rule like the platypus, a mammal with a beak that lays eggs and stands on the cover on its hind legs to look forward.

Two centuries of American capitalism

“I want to thank every Amazon employee and every Amazon customer, because you paid for all of this.” It was Jeff Bezos’ almost mocking statement at the end of his first space flight, which cost about 5.5 billion dollars, to testify to the absolute detachment from reality that the so-called “Gigacapitalists” (Einaudi 2022, pp. 152) by Riccardo Staglianò, such as Bezos, Musk, Zuckerberg and the rest of the ultra-rich perform blissfully. Unfortunately, it is well known that the underlings of the online megastore are paid just above survival, especially in the United States, where unions have only recently entered its warehouses. “And instead of thanking them worldwide – urges the journalist – he could have concretely increased the well-being of his employees and, perhaps, committed himself to remedying that fiscal illusion he is a champion of, that is the legal and obscene strategies of minimizing tax taxes. “. Despite the social and, consequently, mental revolution that formidable entrepreneurs have conveyed, Staglianò deconstructs the thickest and most brazen rhetoric of Silicon Valley, according to which money would be “useless and vulgar”, serving only to improve the health of the planet thanks to high-sounding humanitarian foundations. Meanwhile, to maximize the profits of a few, the “gig economy” leads companies to outsource as much as possible, reducing both the ownership of the means of production of work and the number of employees. Thatcherian and unrepentant, the three plutrocrats have repeatedly declared that there cannot be a society that is both just and organic at the same time, but a collection of individuals, and that they are better individuals for the results obtained. It is a pity that they did not “go it alone”, but received lavish state aid; just think of the exemption that Amazon has enjoyed for twenty years, saving almost 9% on US sales taxes, thanks to a legal clause, since there is no geographical link with the places to which they sold by mail order.