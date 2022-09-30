After four years, Zerocalcare returns to Milan with a personal exhibition After the bang, a visual reflection on the society in which we live and on the disillusioned expectations we had two and a half years ago: «The meteorite is not falling. It has fallen – says Zerocalcare – Covid has given us the opportunity to rethink society, to bring out a different spirit, more attentive to others and to the community but it has not happened “. With these words, the Roman cartoonist Zerocalcare (Michele Rech) announces his personal exhibition to be held in Milan in the spaces of the Fabbrica del Vapore from 15 December 2022 until 7 April 2023. Designed by Silvia Barbagallo, produced by Minimondi Eventi and Arthemisia, promoted by the Municipality of Milan and the Culture project in the Fabbrica del Vapore spaces and curated by Giulia Ferracci, the exhibition will offer over 500 new drawings by the artist.

Drawings but not only: the exhibition is proposed as a multimedia work that includes videos, sketches, illustrations and a work site specific (still unknown) to tell the fragmentation of some social battles in the world that is emerging from the pandemic; The growth of fears at the time of a global crisis and conflict in the heart of Europe; the forced isolation and loneliness that have inevitably generated disintegration and caused the loss of contact with reality; politics and resistance.

“After four years, various new books, a successful television series, a new major exhibition by Zerocalcare returns to Milan – explains Silvia Barbagallo – which, as always, leads us to look up and recognize all that network of revolt, of hope that cannot be it extinguishes and which is worth recognizing and keeping alive ». Zerocalcare’s books are all published in Italy by Bao Publishing, including No Sleep Till Shengalthe new graphic novel due out in October.