ROME – Today, car cameras have become an almost standard device on all models. Part of the credit for this massive diffusion also goes to ZF, world leader in the supply of cameras for the automotive industry, which has just exceeded 50 million cameras produced. Furthermore, the German tech company was the first to have passed the threshold of ten million intelligent cameras built in just one year.

The company maintains facilities in the USA, Marshall, Illinois, Anting, China, Peterlee, UK and Czestochowa, Poland (factory recently expanded), while production has recently commenced at the new site in Monterrey, Mexico. ZF and Mobileye have entered into a partnership to design, develop and supply cameras based on Mobileye’s EyeQ processors for advanced object recognition technology.

This technology is integrated into the range of ZF smart cameras which also includes a premium version, the three-lens Tri-camera 4, an absolute novelty for the sector, capable of supporting advanced functions for semi-automated driving. The special camera also incorporates a telephoto lens to improve long-range detection capabilities and a fish-eye lens that improves short-range capability with a wider field of view.

On the single-lens camera front, ZF is in its fourth generation and today offers the Smart Camera 4.8 family, among the first cameras ever to offer the possibility of a horizontal field of view of one hundred degrees. Finally, it should be noted that the adoption of these cameras makes it possible to satisfy the requirements for the assignment of the 5-star Euro Ncap for safety and those of Iihs Top Safety Pick+, as well as the General Safety Regulations which require ever more rigorous test protocols for safety critical systems. (Maurilio Rigo)

