Zhang Aijia’s profile photo. (Franke Tsang/South China Morning Post via Getty Images△)

[The Epoch Times, April 2, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Zhong Youchun) Zhang Aijia, an all-round filmmaker who is a director, screenwriter, producer and actor, and her son, designer Wang Lingchen (Oscar), recently brought his work to the Hong Kong participated in the exhibition, and posted photos with Carina Lau, Peng Yuyan and many other artist friends on IG. During the interview, he first talked about his kidnapping at the age of 9, and admitted that the incident had a great impact on his growth. (Click to see the photo)

The 32-year-old Wang Lingchen was involved in a kidnapping case when he was a child, which shocked the whole of Hong Kong. When he was only 9 years old, he was kidnapped on his way to school. Zhang Aijia and her rich husband Wang Jingxiong were extorted 15 million Hong Kong dollars, otherwise they would be torn up by the kidnappers.

Fortunately, Zhang Aijia and his wife kept calm and kept dealing with the gangsters to delay the time. On the seventh day after the incident, three kidnappers were arrested in a hotel in Mong Kok, Hong Kong, and Wang Lingchen was also successfully rescued from a suitcase by the police.

After experiencing the frightening days, Zhang Aijia sent her son to study in the UK, and stopped work for 3 years to accompany her son out of the haze. Wang Lingchen inherited his mother’s artistic cells. He loved design and art since he was a child. After graduating from the Chelsea College of Art and Design in the UK, he grew up to be a sunny boy. Now he has stepped into the art circle with a high profile, and has opened accounts on multiple social platforms to communicate with netizens.

According to a Hong Kong media “Ming Zhou Entertainment” report, when Wang Lingchen talked about the childhood kidnapping case for the first time on March 30, he admitted that the incident had a great impact on his growth, saying that “this is not a normal growth process.” However, with a peaceful mind, he believes that he still has to face it, and try to avoid it as much as possible, move forward, and let the incident sink into history and become the past.

Zhang Aijia, who has countless works, once said: “The birth of my son is the biggest challenge in my life, and being a mother is also the most difficult role I have encountered.” Facing everything Zhang Aijia did, Wang Lingchen shouted ” “Thank you mom”.

