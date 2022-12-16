Produced by iQiyi, co-produced by Yide Culture and Creative, and produced by iQiyi Yijiang Studio, the fairy tale drama “Moon Song Xing” will be exclusively broadcast on iQiyi’s entire network at 20:00 tonight. Previously, “Moon Song Xing” had multiple rounds of wonderful materials bombarded in turn. The actors’ lines, eye scenes and the overall story were full of suspense, which made the audience look forward to it for a long time. Today, the official exposure of the “Moon by Moon” MV and group portrait posters, the “Moon by Moon” MV sung by Zhou Shen, the famous fighting scenes, cool special effects, beautiful scenes and other pictures, under Zhou Shen’s affectionate and unique singing voice, will The atmosphere of Xianxia is full, and the sweet and romantic stories are intertwined, which is very exciting. In the poster, a group of young and powerful actors appeared collectively, and the moving story surrounding them kicked off. Zhou Shen sang “Chasing the Moon” emotionally Zhang Binbin and Xu Lu met across two lifetimes In the release of the “Moon by Moon” MV this time, Zhou Shen uses his unique singing voice to narrate the process of the hero and heroine from getting acquainted, falling in love, and fighting against the injustice of fate together. The multiple CP group portraits are also revealed one by one, with laughter, tears, and regrets. Although there is not much ink, it makes people have infinite reverie about the love entanglements behind them. The beautiful and romantic style of music combined with misty fairy mountain pavilions and beautiful and natural landscapes create an imaginative fairy world for the audience, bringing the ultimate visual aesthetic enjoyment. Through the lyrics of trickling love, such as “I wish to fall into a long sleep, waiting for you to appear”, “Memories are lingering, love is not stranded”, “Looking back once, in exchange for the life of the sun and the moon”, the audience can’t help but feel the love of “waiting for someone”. The love of “keep for life” produces infinite yearning. After listening to it, many netizens said, “It sounds so good, and the matching screen has a strong sense of substitution.” “It has been added to the playlist to prepare for the single cycle.” “Zhou Shen’s voice is so amazing. It will definitely make me feel more when the show is broadcast.” . On the same day, the show also released a group portrait poster, which has a very classical aesthetic style, with the fairy-like fairy house as the background, showing a majestic picture quality. Zhang Binbin, Xu Lu, Wang Youshuo, Zheng Hehuizi, Wang Yilun made a big appearance, and powerful actors such as Ma Yue, Zhang Yazhuo, Lin Haoyang, Feng Man, Shu Yaxin and other powerful actors joined in, arousing expectations. Ingenuity and craftsmanship highlight the “traditional” cultural heritage Lu Li and Liu Shao’s romantic encounter with enemies In general perception, especially in Xianxia dramas, there is no lack of a large number of portrayals of love, which also makes the audience form a stereotype that love is paramount in Xianxia dramas. In addition to love, “Moon Song Xing” also incorporates the delicate presentation of family affection, friendship and other emotions. Its human side makes the story deeply resonate with the current audience. Through the story, people can feel the most pure and innocent relationship between people Simple friendship. Luo Ge (played by Zhang Binbin), who seems serious and serious, loves his younger sister very much; Luo Ning (played by Zheng Hehuizi), who loves to be coquettish, is willing to protect his brother with his life. The relationship between the two easily resonates with the current audience. Hana (played by Wang Youshuo) and A Fujun (played by Wang Yilun) have a deep brotherhood. Hana always uses the gentlest way to prevent his younger brother from doing bad things. Afujun seems cruel, but he has never had any dissatisfaction with his brother, let the audience understand The blood between brothers is thicker than water; Liu Shao (played by Xu Lu) and Luo Ning, because of their fate in the world, they have had a good conversation since they first met. A rare beauty. Although Luo Ge and Hana don’t have much contact, and occasionally quarrel, but the two people’s unanimous belief in the face of justice also makes people feel the value of this gentleman’s friendship. There is also the master-student friendship between Lu Li and Lu Sheng (played by Lu Xing). The two are constantly torn between emotion and belief. The choice between love and righteousness makes people worry, and a bowl of pear soup represents a wordless bond. “Moon Song Xing” is not limited to love. Its brotherhood, friendship with Jinlan and good teachers and helpful friends, “graciousness” and “affection”, “restraint” and “willfulness”, “trust” and “fetters” are intertwined, all conveying the Chinese The romantic background that continues in people’s bones. See also Can the combination of "Jingxi" set in "Changjin Lake" bring surprises? -China Daily In tonight’s premiere episode, the man in black makes his debut and disappears mysteriously after spending three days with the wealthy daughter Liu Shao. When she grows up, Liu Shao insists on looking for the Shangxian whom she met when she was a child, but meets Lu Li by accident. Later, Liu Shao was besieged by a group of monsters, and during the process of studying art at Wuyang Houfu, she and Lu Li once again started the “cutting and cutting” mode of happy friends. Difficulties, the relationship between the two is also warming up during the company. With such questions as the identity of the “mysterious man”, why the group of monsters besieged Liu Shao, and why Lu Li appeared, etc., tonight at 20:00 on iQiyi, we will squat together at “Moon Song Xing” to unlock the answers. “Moon Song Xing” is produced by iQiyi, co-produced by Yide Culture and Creative, and produced by iQiyi Artisan Studio. Feng Weiwei is the chief producer, Lin Jianlong is the director, Zhang Binbin and Xu Lu are the leading actors, Wang Youshuo, A romance drama starring Zheng Hehuizi, Wang Yilun, Ma Yue and others. From December 15th, VIP members of iQIYI will update 2 episodes each at 20:00 from Thursday to Saturday, and the first update will be 6 episodes. It is worth mentioning that the show will continue to use iQiyi’s new scheduling mode, and the audience can watch 18 episodes in a row for seven consecutive days, satisfying everyone’s refreshing feeling of chasing the show. Good dramas are in place, remember to watch them on time.

Produced by iQiyi, co-produced by Yide Culture and Creative, and produced by iQiyi Yijiang Studio, the fairy tale drama “Moon Song Xing” will be exclusively broadcast on iQiyi’s entire network at 20:00 tonight. Previously, “Moon Song Xing” had multiple rounds of wonderful materials bombarded in turn. The actors’ lines, eye scenes and the overall story were full of suspense, which made the audience look forward to it for a long time. Today, the official exposure of the “Moon by Moon” MV and group portrait posters, the “Moon by Moon” MV sung by Zhou Shen, the famous fighting scenes, cool special effects, beautiful scenes and other pictures, under Zhou Shen’s affectionate and unique singing voice, will The atmosphere of Xianxia is full, and the sweet and romantic stories are intertwined, which is very exciting. In the poster, a group of young and powerful actors appeared collectively, and the moving story surrounding them kicked off.

Zhou Shen sang “Chasing the Moon” emotionally

Zhang Binbin and Xu Lu met across two lifetimes

In the release of the “Moon by Moon” MV this time, Zhou Shen uses his unique singing voice to narrate the process of the hero and heroine from getting acquainted, falling in love, and fighting against the injustice of fate together. The multiple CP group portraits are also revealed one by one, with laughter, tears, and regrets. Although there is not much ink, it makes people have infinite reverie about the love entanglements behind them. The beautiful and romantic style of music combined with misty fairy mountain pavilions and beautiful and natural landscapes create an imaginative fairy world for the audience, bringing the ultimate visual aesthetic enjoyment. Through the lyrics of trickling love, such as “I wish to fall into a long sleep, waiting for you to appear”, “Memories are lingering, love is not stranded”, “Looking back once, in exchange for the life of the sun and the moon”, the audience can’t help but feel the love of “waiting for someone”. The love of “keep for life” produces infinite yearning. After listening to it, many netizens said, “It sounds so good, and the matching screen has a strong sense of substitution.” “It has been added to the playlist to prepare for the single cycle.” “Zhou Shen’s voice is so amazing. It will definitely make me feel more when the show is broadcast.” .

On the same day, the show also released a group portrait poster, which has a very classical aesthetic style, with the fairy-like fairy house as the background, showing a majestic picture quality. Zhang Binbin, Xu Lu, Wang Youshuo, Zheng Hehuizi, Wang Yilun made a big appearance, and powerful actors such as Ma Yue, Zhang Yazhuo, Lin Haoyang, Feng Man, Shu Yaxin and other powerful actors joined in, arousing expectations.

Ingenuity and craftsmanship highlight the “traditional” cultural heritage

Lu Li and Liu Shao’s romantic encounter with enemies

In general perception, especially in Xianxia dramas, there is no lack of a large number of portrayals of love, which also makes the audience form a stereotype that love is paramount in Xianxia dramas. In addition to love, “Moon Song Xing” also incorporates the delicate presentation of family affection, friendship and other emotions. Its human side makes the story deeply resonate with the current audience. Through the story, people can feel the most pure and innocent relationship between people Simple friendship. Luo Ge (played by Zhang Binbin), who seems serious and serious, loves his younger sister very much; Luo Ning (played by Zheng Hehuizi), who loves to be coquettish, is willing to protect his brother with his life. The relationship between the two easily resonates with the current audience. Hana (played by Wang Youshuo) and A Fujun (played by Wang Yilun) have a deep brotherhood. Hana always uses the gentlest way to prevent his younger brother from doing bad things. Afujun seems cruel, but he has never had any dissatisfaction with his brother, let the audience understand The blood between brothers is thicker than water; Liu Shao (played by Xu Lu) and Luo Ning, because of their fate in the world, they have had a good conversation since they first met. A rare beauty. Although Luo Ge and Hana don’t have much contact, and occasionally quarrel, but the two people’s unanimous belief in the face of justice also makes people feel the value of this gentleman’s friendship. There is also the master-student friendship between Lu Li and Lu Sheng (played by Lu Xing). The two are constantly torn between emotion and belief. The choice between love and righteousness makes people worry, and a bowl of pear soup represents a wordless bond. “Moon Song Xing” is not limited to love. Its brotherhood, friendship with Jinlan and good teachers and helpful friends, “graciousness” and “affection”, “restraint” and “willfulness”, “trust” and “fetters” are intertwined, all conveying the Chinese The romantic background that continues in people’s bones.

In tonight’s premiere episode, the man in black makes his debut and disappears mysteriously after spending three days with the wealthy daughter Liu Shao. When she grows up, Liu Shao insists on looking for the Shangxian whom she met when she was a child, but meets Lu Li by accident. Later, Liu Shao was besieged by a group of monsters, and during the process of studying art at Wuyang Houfu, she and Lu Li once again started the “cutting and cutting” mode of happy friends. Difficulties, the relationship between the two is also warming up during the company. With such questions as the identity of the “mysterious man”, why the group of monsters besieged Liu Shao, and why Lu Li appeared, etc., tonight at 20:00 on iQiyi, we will squat together at “Moon Song Xing” to unlock the answers.

“Moon Song Xing” is produced by iQiyi, co-produced by Yide Culture and Creative, and produced by iQiyi Artisan Studio. Feng Weiwei is the chief producer, Lin Jianlong is the director, Zhang Binbin and Xu Lu are the leading actors, Wang Youshuo, A romance drama starring Zheng Hehuizi, Wang Yilun, Ma Yue and others. From December 15th, VIP members of iQIYI will update 2 episodes each at 20:00 from Thursday to Saturday, and the first update will be 6 episodes. It is worth mentioning that the show will continue to use iQiyi’s new scheduling mode, and the audience can watch 18 episodes in a row for seven consecutive days, satisfying everyone’s refreshing feeling of chasing the show. Good dramas are in place, remember to watch them on time.