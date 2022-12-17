Starring Zhang Binbin and Xu Lu, the fairy tale love drama “moon song line“Officially broadcast today!The play is adapted from Jinjiang Literature CityAuthor Shu Ke’s original novel “Flying to the Moon”“Moon Song Xing” takes “chivalry” as the background color, runs through the predestined love between the hero and heroine, and integrates it into the classical oriental aesthetic scene, full of sincerity.

In the play, Zhang Binbin not only took up the banner of the male lead in Xianxia drama for the first time, but also challenged one person to play the two important roles of Lu Li and Luo Ge. In addition, there are two double-line characters including the God of Moonlight and the mysterious man. It can be said that one person plays the four roles, which arouses strong expectations from the outside world for this fairy-tale romantic aesthetic.









It is understood that Zhang Binbin will play two characters, Lu Li and Luo Ge, in “Moon Song Xing”. Lu Li is a lively, outgoing, free and unrestrained monster hunter; The coldness and abstinence of all beings is the deity of the heavens. This double-faced character is full of challenges for Zhang Binbin.

According to the trailer, when Zhang Binbin is dressed in white and is Luo Ge’s god, the eyebrows are gentle yet majestic, there seems to be endless stories inside, and the character tends to be restrained; when he turns to Lu Li, the character is more outgoing and unruly. When teasing the heroine, she is full of “fishing” spirit, the play is smooth and natural, and the characters are full of appeal. As soon as the trailer came out, many viewers were sweating about this fateful but unavoidable emotion full of thorns.









In recent years, Zhang Binbin has made more efforts in acting, and has repeatedly broken through himself to try different themes, constantly broadening the breadth of his career. The success of “Si Teng” has greatly increased its popularity, and since then it has continued to switch between different themes such as ancient costumes, the Republic of China, and modern times. “A Little Forest of Two People” has a good reputation, which once again proved Zhang Binbin’s role completion and actor appeal.

In “Moon Song Xing”, one person plays multiple roles, and the recently launched “Surgery Live Room” touched medical themes for the first time, and opened the copy of “Genius Doctor”, which shows his own “ambition” in performance. Apart from working for roles, Zhang Binbin rarely appears in the public eye. This “moderate sense of mystery” is also the best state of an actor. I look forward to Zhang Binbin’s continuous contribution of surprises in “Moon Song Xing”, and I also look forward to this actor who has accumulated himself outside the play and brought more high-quality roles to the audience.

