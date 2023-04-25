Zhang Dada posted a long post again explaining why he didn’t take a group photo and cried live in response to this matter

Original title: Zhang Dada reposted a long post explaining why he did not take a group photo and cried live in response to this matter

Sohu Entertainment News On April 24th, Zhang Dada posted a long post to explain the incident of crying during the live broadcast, “Our lack of experience in organizing activities caused everyone’s discomfort and distress. It is our fault, and I am really sorry!”

Recently, Zhang Dada cried in the live broadcast room, because some people said that he has two faces, and when the live broadcast is turned off, he loses his face and does not allow fans to take pictures. He said very aggrieved: “A fan said he wanted a tablet, so I will give it to him I got a tablet, and after he got it, he said he didn’t want to play with the tablet anymore, because his girlfriend wanted a Polaroid, and I said that the tablet is expensive, but he said that his girlfriend wanted a Polaroid, so he wanted a Polaroid. I’m not saying anything I didn’t say I’ll give you the tablet, but I’ll buy you a Polaroid with my own money. Everyone saw it, and then I found out that you’re good to people. No one will find out. If someone says you’re not good, many people will believe it. I agree, and I hope everyone can seek truth from facts.”

It is reported that there are two girls who said that Zhang Dada has two faces. These two girls said that they participated in Zhang Dada's live broadcast. He turned his face and didn't recognize anyone, and was very indifferent to fans. Therefore, Zhang Dada caused heated discussions among netizens, so Zhang Dada started a live broadcast to explain this matter. He broke down and cried aggrievedly just after saying a few words, saying that he had done enough and was good enough. I didn't expect someone to say that he.

