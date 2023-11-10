Zhang Dongliang: From “Beyond the Troubles” to “The 21st Story” Tour – A Journey of Perseverance and Musical Success

Zhang Dongliang Successfully Forms a Group and Kicks Off Upcoming Solo Tour “The 21st Story”

Zhang Dongliang has had an eventful year, and it seems like there’s no stopping him from achieving greater heights in his career. This Friday, the “2023 Almighty Singing and Singing Family Birth Night” of “Beyond the Troubles Season 3” was officially broadcast, marking the end of a remarkable journey for Zhang Dongliang. The talented singer not only wowed audiences with his outstanding performances but also successfully formed a group as part of the show. His memorable performances of “Can Good Things Happen to Me” and “Cheers” on the final stage left a lasting impression, showcasing his versatility and prowess as a performer.

Not only that, but Zhang Dongliang is also gearing up for his solo tour, “The 21st Story,” which is set to kick off in Shenzhen on the 25th of this month. This marks an exciting new chapter in the singer’s career, and fans can’t wait to see him take the stage once again.

Zhang Dongliang’s journey over the past year has been nothing short of inspiring. In September last year, the singer made a comeback to the mainland and signed a contract with Heilai Music, signaling a new beginning in his career. His participation in “Beyond the Troubles Season 3” only further solidified his status as a respected and highly popular artist. The show not only showcased his singing and dancing skills but also allowed him to connect with fans on a deeper level, earning him nicknames like “Foshan Ghost Foot Liang” and “Xi Lang Lang.”

In addition to his successful stint on the reality show, Zhang Dongliang has been making waves with his music releases. His retro single “I Want to See You Again,” the EP prelude “Harmless,” and the official EP “White Night Clark” have all been met with high praise from music critics and fans alike. His achievements in music were recognized at the 2023 Weibo Music Festival, where he won awards for “Expressive Singer of the Year” and “Breakthrough Singer of the Year.”

As Zhang Dongliang prepares to embark on his “21st Story” tour, it’s clear that he’s not just a singer – he’s a storyteller, ready to captivate audiences with his music and stage presence. With his solo tour on the horizon, fans are eagerly anticipating the next chapter in Zhang Dongliang’s remarkable journey.

