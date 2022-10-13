Original title: Zhang Junning: Enjoy the moment to the fullest, not forgetting the original intention of the performance

With the end of the third performance of the second season of “Overcoming Toughness”, Zhang Junning bid farewell to this stage. From the initial apprehension of coming to the show, to the later integration into selflessness, and then to leaving, he felt that he had gained too much indescribable gain. “Actually, I never regarded this show as a competition. It made me a dream come true.”

Sharing the stage with idols he admired since childhood and challenging rap music for the first time… On the stage of “Overcoming Toughness”, Nanjing actor Zhang Junning gained a fresh experience in his acting career. During the interview, Zhang Junning told reporters from the Yangtze Evening News/Ziniu News that this journey was more like a “dream-fulfillment journey”. “I want to keep this experience in my heart. No matter what movie I’m filming in the future, it will remind me of the original intention of acting, to enjoy the moment and enjoy the performance.”

Don’t forget the original intention of the performance, enjoy the moment to the fullest

In 2007, the TV series “Five Star Hotel” in which Hai Yan was the screenwriter became popular with Pan Yulong played by Zhang Junning, who was still a college student at the time. “I made my debut very early. I started filming TV series when I was a sophomore. At that time, I was a child who was ignorant and didn’t know anything. When I first started filming, I played the male lead, and the starting point was also very high. Later, there were some low points. When I was in the show, I didn’t have any filming at all, and I’ve been unemployed.” I stepped into the entertainment industry in a daze, and in the following ten years, I also tried a lot of ups and downs. “I love acting very much. No matter how hard it is, I will never give up. I hope that each of my works is at least valuable and can bring strength to people.”

“This is a dream come true.” Before starring in “Overcoming Toughness”, Zhang Junning didn’t have much experience in reality shows. He said that he didn’t fall in love with reality TV very much, and he spent most of his time filming in the crew since he started his career. Decided to appear in this reality show, but also because of the love of music. As a student majoring in musical theatre, he released a music single shortly after his debut. “Students who study musicals all have a stage dream. I released an album before, but I didn’t have time to promote it because I was filming. In addition, I really want to challenge myself, so I think this show is very suitable for me.”

Zhang Junning revealed that he only knew at the last moment that he was going to appear in this variety show, and then flew to Changsha, and the show officially started recording less than a day later. “The time is very fast. From choosing songs to arranging music, to learning dance moves, it will be completed within a day, and then I will perform on stage. Even when I am walking on the stage, I am constantly modifying the movements. I would like to thank my good friends here. Lee Seung-hyun, he helped me see the effect and made adjustments for me.”

As long as you enjoy the stage to the fullest, you won’t regret what you’ve done. “This stage is all about performing incisively and vividly. I have to take this feeling in my heart. No matter which crew I am filming in the future, I will never forget the original intention of performing, and I will enjoy the moment to the fullest.”

Get along with brothers day and night, and view life from multiple dimensions More than 30 brothers challenged different styles of music and performances under the spotlight, and lived together to reveal every bit of friendship. Behind the shining stage, Zhang Junning said that not only must the complex dance moves and formations be practiced repeatedly, but the team members must also cooperate with each other to make the dance look uniform. "We were almost 'soaked' in the practice room. From the morning to the early morning of the next day, we practiced the movements and picked out the details over and over again." He also challenged rap for the first time on the show, not only writing his own lyrics, but also writing his own words. Content is presented on stage. "I really racked my brains to write the lyrics. My teammates and I have been thinking about how to make it cooler, or how to make it more in line with the song itself. When creating it, I kept overturning and rewriting it, writing it every day. In the early morning. Anyway, I think that experience is very refreshing and enjoyable, and it is worth recalling." "It feels amazing. I grew up listening to De Viagra's music. Who would have thought that I could live in a dormitory with him, rehearse together, and finally perform together on the same stage." Looking back on the days of getting along with "brothers", Zhang Junning said: Said, "After getting along, I found out that the other party is a very meticulous and caring senior. Before contacting De Viagra, he was really an idol, but after getting along for a long time, I found that he is a very warm big brother. , took care of us meticulously, and prepared lemonade or something for us, the people are really nice." Zhang Junning also mentioned another idol, Ren Xianqi. "Brother Ren Xianqi, I think the contrast is really big. I also grew up listening to his songs. I think he should be pretty cool, but in life, he is a 'warm man', and he is also someone who takes care of his teammates." In this time, Zhang Junning has gained a lot with Du Dewei and Ren Xianqi, and he has become more multi-dimensional to look at life. "When I lived with Ren Xianqi, he shared with me the experience of filming that year, and he really suffered. Because he filmed a lot of fight scenes, he started from some small roles, and kept working hard, and then slowly got others. Recognition. I see the spirit of perseverance in them. If you like something, don't care about the result, as long as you do it well with enthusiasm, there will always be gains." Yangzi Evening News/Ziniu News reporter Zhang Nan Proofreading Sheng Yuanyuan

