Source title: Zhang Kaili won the annual word-of-mouth actor award and bluntly said that word-of-mouth is the driving force for actors to move forward

Zhang Kaili On the evening of November 29th, the honors of Weibo Vision Conference Shimmer Ceremony were announced. Powerful actor Zhang Kaili attended the event and won the annual word-of-mouth actor award. In her acceptance speech, Zhang Kaili said: "The audience and friends who know me know that in my heart, the audience's reputation is the most important. It can be said that the audience's reputation is the driving force for actors to move forward. I am full of gratitude and gratitude. In the future I will continue to follow this path and contribute better works to the audience." His sincere speech touched many audiences and netizens, and it quickly became a hot search and aroused praise from all over the Internet. Ingenuity and love are Zhang Kaili's indelible glory on the road of acting The gold cup and silver cup are not as good as the reputation of the common people. It can also be seen from Zhang Kaili's sincere acceptance speech that she attaches great importance to the audience's reputation and regards it as the driving force for her acting career. The word-of-mouth actor award is also the most powerful support given to her by the audience. Many audiences congratulated Zhang Kaili in the comment area, praising her that she deserves the award this time! "Act a good show and be a good person" is the principle she has always followed. In order to play the role of Qu Xiuzhen well, she went to Changchun, the filming location of "The World" nine times, to experience the customs and customs after being away for many years, and to ask relatives who are similar to the character for advice, in order to better handle the role; a while ago At the 31st China TV Golden Eagle Awards Ceremony that just came to an end, actors from the same crew also "revealed" on the spot, saying that the famous scene of Zhang Kaili falling from the back seat of the bicycle in "The World" was a real fall. , just to present a more realistic and natural performance effect, the ingenious creation of characters is an important reason why she can become an "evergreen tree in the entertainment industry". Zhang Kaili: The role changes, the original intention remains the same When mentioning Zhang Kaili, the audience will think of many classic works. Whether it is the virtuous and gentle Liu Huifang in "Desire", or the quick-talking Xue Sumei in "Let's Get Married", the meticulous and forbearing Wu Huifen in "In the Name of the People", and the sober and transparent in the hit drama "The World" at the beginning of the year Qu Xiuzhen… Zhang Kaili has created many vivid and unforgettable characters with her superb acting skills and dedication to her acting career. For Zhang Kaili, these characters span time, but the original intention remains the same: let the characters speak for themselves, and use the characters to give back to the audience. In front of the camera, Zhang Kaili tried her best to figure out the role to bring the audience a good viewing experience. Off the camera, she also experienced life seriously and actively spread positive energy. When the flood in Henan and the outbreak of the Jilin epidemic broke out, she immediately donated money and materials, and did it by herself. A dedicated actor. Zhang Kaili also humorously said on the red carpet of the Weibo Vision Conference, "I feel that I am still young, and I have always been very interested in the unknown world." Facing the changes of time, she has always been alive!

