Source Title: Zhang Kaili Won the “Word-of-Mouth Actor of the Year” Deservedly Appeared at the Weibo Vision Conference to Witness the Glory of the Industry

On November 29, the 2022 Weibo Vision Conference Shimmering Ceremony was officially held. This year's Weibo Vision Conference focuses on the film and television ecology in the post-epidemic era, and focuses on excellent works from 2020 to 2022. Many well-known actors attended this event in costumes. That night, Zhang Kaili, a national first-class actor who is deeply loved by the audience, appeared on the red carpet in a handsome suit, cool and sassy, ​​full of aura. At the same time, Kaili also won the "Word-of-mouth Actor of the Year" award for her ingenuity and professional strength maintained over the years. Well deserved, highly praised by netizens. Kelly's award-winning audience deserves her praise, becoming an industry witness to pay tribute to the "Golden Leaf Behind the Scenes" This year's Weibo Vision Conference uses the "power of Weibo" to gather the pioneering forces of drama dramas, explore industry trends, and create a wonderful "Vision". At the same time, major awards were announced at the Twilight Ceremony, and Kaili and her friend Liu Mintao were awarded the "Word-of-mouth Actor of the Year" certification. When accepting the award, Kaili recounted her first connection with Weibo 8 years ago, and remembered the joy and touch when she reached the first million followers. As for the certification of "word-of-mouth actor", Kelly said: "The audience's word-of-mouth is the most important thing, it is the motivation for the actor to move forward, and I am full of gratitude and gratitude in my heart." In addition to the awards ceremony, Kelly also became a witness of the glory of the golden leaf together with Huang Xiaolei, who also contributed a wonderful performance in "The World", and paid tribute to the workers behind the scenes with a wonderful and sincere narration, and paid tribute to the "shining golden leaf" in the industry . For example, the fireworks presented in "The World" impressed Kelly deeply. She shared that the prop teacher meticulously reproduced the ice skates hanging upside down under the eaves in the north. It is these behind-the-scenes workers who work quietly and conscientiously outside the screen, supporting the cornerstones of the world of light and shadow. It is hoped that practitioners in the industry can continue to maintain the pursuit and patience of such craftsmen, inject hard work and soul, and only then can they tell Chinese stories well with heart and emotion. Over the years, Kaili has continuously performed excellent works, relying on her strength and sincerity to maintain a high reputation As an actor, it is emboldened to speak with his works. Kaili has presented various characters on the screen for many years. The popular "Desire" made "Liu Huifang" a household name; The role of mother successfully earned Kaili the title of "National Mother"; "Wu Huifen" in "The Name of the People" let the audience see the highlights of Kaili's acting; , which made the audience deeply feel that Kelly is a veritable acting school. While creating a good character, she can make the character empathize with the audience, become a classic, and take root in the hearts of the audience. Off-screen, Kelly has also become a popular public figure with her hearty and sincere character. This year, she participated in the fourth season of "Flowers and Boys", which was well received by the audience again. Her serious, kind, caring and occasionally carefree cute appearance made netizens fall in love with this true temperament along with Hua Shaotuan "Group favorite". In another CCTV program "Home Between Mountains and Rivers", the audience can see her down-to-earth side, walking among the villages all over my country, feeling the most ordinary and simple life and the most sincere human touch. Whether it is a role or an individual, she has been able to maintain a high reputation for so many years, which shows Kaili's excellent character. Kelly has said more than once that she has benefited from the love of the people, so she will firmly treat this love with sincerity and give back to the audience with better works. I believe that Kelly, who cherishes her feathers so much, will continue to use excellent film and television works to create more brilliant screen splendor.

