Zhang Keying’s “Public Prosecution” hit Wang Xiaojiao was tricked into issuing “good person cards” one after another-Qianlong.com ChinaCapital.com

Source title: Zhang Keying’s “Public Prosecution” hit Wang Xiaojiao was tricked into issuing “good person cards” one after another

Directed by Yu Ding, starring Di Lieba, Tong Dawei, Gao Xin, You Jingru, Feng Lei is invited to star, Han Dong and Jia Qing are special stars, Xiong Ziqi, Tan Kai, Wang Xun, Li Yixiao, Shen Xiaohai, Zhang Keying and others star “Public Prosecution”, the first procuratorial drama about a female public prosecutor, is currently on the air. The play tells the story of An Ni, a high-achieving student prosecutor who joined the Jiangcheng Procuratorate and cooperated with the criminal police captain He Luyuan to find the truth in a series of whirlpool cases. In the play, Wang Xiaojiao played by Zhang Keying, as a close girlfriend, can help her friends; as a virtuous wife, she can always think about her husband, and she truly understands the general, human, and worldly, which is impressive. Wang Xiaojiao was repeatedly deceived and chose to forgive the role, which deeply rooted in the hearts of netizens and made netizens feel distressed In last week’s plot, Wang Xiaojiao, a pet friend, warmly helped her best friend to match up, but found that her husband Chen Yonggang had another emotional breakdown from gambling. Generously took out the money he had saved from living frugally, and imagined a happy life with his husband in the future, but what he got in return was that the husband used the savings to participate in “investment” behind his back, and fell into the scam of killing pigs , Dejected, she was greatly disappointed in her husband. With the broadcast of the plot, the role of Wang Xiaojiao also attracted many netizens’ distress, and they shouted: “When will Wang Xiaojiao get divorced”. In the play, Wang Xiaojiao played by Zhang Keying is different from her girlfriends An Ni and Li Yitang, but chooses to enter marriage and return to the family. Zhang Keying handled Wang Xiaojiao’s transition from full of joy and planning for the future with her husband to collapsed and helpless after learning that she was cheated, and the contrast of this emotional expression was also very real. A character like Wang Xiaojiao with a sense of life and fireworks is also a new challenge for Zhang Keying, and she also controls the character’s personality characteristics very accurately through the character’s expressions, language, and body movements. See also For museums, archives and libraries Green pass in the white and yellow zone. Super green pass for cinemas and theaters Zhang Keying Unlocks Diversified Performance Styles Talking about Performing Various Roles Only for Experience Accumulation After the latest plot of “Public Prosecution” was broadcast, Zhang Keying also posted Wang Xiaojiao’s “good person card” and funny emoticons on Weibo. While teasing herself, she also accompanied the audience to follow the drama together, making netizens feel full of substitution Full. In the previous live broadcast, Zhang Keying also said that when facing some characters that are very different from him or have never been portrayed, he should face them calmly, approach the characters more boldly, and let each character he has played form his own personality. accumulation. Zhang Keying has a very rich acting experience, and the characters she interprets have different personalities and characteristics, such as He Xunxing, a lawyer who has lost his way in “Happy to Ten Thousands of Families”, and Tsundere who takes the initiative to attack love in “Three Lives Are Lucky to Met You” The rich second generation Chen Chen, the very contrasting cousin Gu Xiaoman in “Warm and Sweet”, and Zhang Keying can perfectly show the differences among them, which has won the love of many audiences. This time in “Public Prosecution”, the role of Wang Xiaojiao, the perfect girlfriend and considerate wife, is another new interpretation of Zhang Keying, and it also makes people look forward to Zhang Keying’s wonderful performance in the follow-up episodes!

In the play, Wang Xiaojiao played by Zhang Keying is different from her girlfriends An Ni and Li Yitang, but chooses to enter marriage and return to the family. Zhang Keying handled Wang Xiaojiao's transition from full of joy and planning for the future with her husband to collapsed and helpless after learning that she was cheated, and the contrast of this emotional expression was also very real. A character like Wang Xiaojiao with a sense of life and fireworks is also a new challenge for Zhang Keying, and she also controls the character's personality characteristics very accurately through the character's expressions, language, and body movements.

Zhang Keying Unlocks Diversified Performance Styles Talking about Performing Various Roles Only for Experience Accumulation

After the latest plot of “Public Prosecution” was broadcast, Zhang Keying also posted Wang Xiaojiao’s “good person card” and funny emoticons on Weibo. While teasing herself, she also accompanied the audience to follow the drama together, making netizens feel full of substitution Full. In the previous live broadcast, Zhang Keying also said that when facing some characters that are very different from him or have never been portrayed, he should face them calmly, approach the characters more boldly, and let each character he has played form his own personality. accumulation.

Zhang Keying has a very rich acting experience, and the characters she interprets have different personalities and characteristics, such as He Xunxing, a lawyer who has lost his way in “Happy to Ten Thousands of Families”, and Tsundere who takes the initiative to attack love in “Three Lives Are Lucky to Met You” The rich second generation Chen Chen, the very contrasting cousin Gu Xiaoman in “Warm and Sweet”, and Zhang Keying can perfectly show the differences among them, which has won the love of many audiences. This time in “Public Prosecution”, the role of Wang Xiaojiao, the perfect girlfriend and considerate wife, is another new interpretation of Zhang Keying, and it also makes people look forward to Zhang Keying’s wonderful performance in the follow-up episodes!