(Taipei/Beijing comprehensive report on the 5th) Mother The words are not surprising, and even though his son wants to end the family scandal for nearly half a month, Zhang Lan is still full of fighting power. This time, he will turn the target of the gun to The agent, Liao Weiqi, questioned in the live broadcast that the other party did not have a legal source for earning RMB, was suspected of tax evasion, and even slammed the big and small S for “cutting leeks”. In response to the tax issue being named by Zhang Lan, Liao Weiqi responded: “I will not dance with it.”

Yesterday, Zhang Lan crossed her arms and questioned the big S manager Liao Weiqi at high decibels: “Ask the broker, where is your brokerage company? Where is it registered? Who is the legal person of the brokerage company? Who is the payee behind the scenes? Your Can the brokerage contracts be disclosed one by one? You have cut our leeks in China for more than 10 years, and you represent the size (S) together, and it is quite a few billion. Your contract in China, you How much tax did you pay us?”

Liao Weiqi: Do not dance with it

Zhang Lan called Liao Weiqi by name directly, and asked her to give an explanation, “Ms. Liao Weiqi, you can’t talk about it, if you don’t say it, and continue to slander, speaking on behalf of someone, Sister Lan will uphold justice. We The legal team will pick it up, and what needs to be made up will be made up!”

Previously, Liao Weiqi suspected that she posted on social platforms saying: “Ms. Zhang Lan, please stop lying and spreading rumors every day!”, “Ms. Zhang Lan, please stop spending money on her ex-wife, and there should be a limit to the traffic”, and even questioned Zhang Lan. Lan’s “tax evasion and nationality issues”, which seems to have angered Zhang Lan and became a target. However, Zhang Lan emphasized that every penny she pays is legally taxed, and now she is called out by Zhang Lan for tax issues. Liao Weiqi responded: “Don’t dance with it.”

Choked up and read “Wang Xiaofei wrote a love letter to Big S”

Zhang Lan was halfway through her live broadcast a few days ago, when she suddenly showed Wang Xiaofei’s love letter to Big S in her autobiography “Born in 1981”, and recited it aloud, “Fate suddenly came, I know we have only met before 4″ times, but sometimes the intimacy, the fit, the usefulness, and the time we get together between people, none of us said anything about it, but we knew each other tacitly, and we all knew that we had begun to fall in love.”

But when she read it to the end, she suddenly said with flushed eyes: “I don’t want to read it anymore, I might cry if I read it.” Said that Wang Xiaofei in his eyes is a gentle and elegant person who chooses to carry everything in silence, and even more emotionally said: “Everything depends on fate, we must learn to let go of the past.”

Regarding Zhang Lan’s live broadcast, many netizens actually didn’t appreciate it, and left messages sarcastically: “Can’t you bring the goods if you leave the big S?”, “I thought it was okay at the beginning, but it’s over-marketed if I talk about it every day”, “It’s too late to get divorced. Don’t use big S as a topic anymore”, “There are too many dramas”, “Be good, next time I will read the story between my son and Zhang Yingying”.