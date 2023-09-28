Zhang Quan’s Personal Exhibition “Rockery” Explores Social Landscapes and Personal Expression

Artist Zhang Quan Unveils Personal Exhibition “Rockery” at Wuhan Art Museum

Wuhan, China – Renowned artist Zhang Quan’s latest personal exhibition, “Rockery,” has officially opened at the Wuhan Art Museum’s Qintai Pavilion. Known for his sincere and narrative-driven approach to his works, Zhang Quan’s “Rockery” exhibition is a continuation of his artistic tradition while also representing a breakthrough in personal expression.

Combining oriental aesthetic meanings with modern deconstruction forms, Zhang Quan aims to interpret the inherent aesthetic paradigm from a novel perspective. The exhibition showcases a collection of sculptures and paintings, with the artist utilizing images of bonsai, rockery, and classic KARORO to express his views on the current social landscape.

In a recent interview, Zhang Quan shed light on the preparation process for his largest solo exhibition to date, “FAKE FAKE MOUNTAIN.” It took nearly half a year to prepare for the exhibition, with the main challenges being the lack of experience in operating such a large venue and reorganizing and presenting the works from the past few years.

Born in Nanjing, Zhang Quan has been accompanied by his iconic creation, KARORO, throughout his artistic journey. When asked about the difference between Wuhan and his hometown, Zhang Quan highlighted the similarities between the two cities, such as being provincial capitals with rich urban resources. He also expressed his gratitude towards the enthusiasm and love for art exhibitions displayed by the young people in Wuhan.

Regarding the future of KARORO, which has evolved into different artistic forms since its inception over ten years ago, Zhang Quan envisions the image to continue being multi-faceted and three-dimensional. He hopes that KARORO will keep delivering interesting, cute, and powerful content and be loved by everyone.

The exhibition has already attracted out-of-town visitors, with one girl riding a motorcycle from Guizhou to Wuhan, covering a total distance of 1,200 kilometers. The dedication and interest of these fans deeply impressed Zhang Quan, who believes that their support signifies the appreciation for the stories he creates and the desire to learn more about their background.

Furthermore, the “Rockery” exhibition showcases a variety of brand-new works, particularly focusing on presenting a Chinese-style amusement park. Zhang Quan’s use of rockeries and bonsai aims to convey this theme, representing a reorganization of the amusement park concept over the past decade and emphasizing his identity as a Chinese artist.

Looking ahead, Zhang Quan expressed his commitment to maintaining the original aspirations of the “Amusement Park” project and creating more high-quality content. He even hinted at the possibility of building his own amusement park in the future, inviting audiences to join him in anticipation.

Zhang Quan’s “Rockery” solo exhibition will run until December 3rd, 2023, at the A&B Exhibition Hall of Wuhan Art Museum (Qintai Hall) located at No. 77 Zhiyin Avenue, Hanyang District, Wuhan City, Hubei Province. Art enthusiasts and the public are welcome to visit and experience the artist’s captivating and thought-provoking works.

