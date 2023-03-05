Original title: Zhang Ruoyun’s beige suit appeared in a gentleman’s elegance, saying that the actor’s selection of the script is to help the audience pass the first pass

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/text sh/picture) On March 5, Zhang Ruoyun appeared in Shanghai to attend a certain brand screen chasing shadow art experience exhibition. Zhang Ruoyun is wearing a beige suit with a white shirt. He is a gentleman and elegant, showing the charm of a mature man.

It is reported that in this exhibition, the “Endless Evaporation” and “007” series of films will be screened. During the interview, Zhang Ruoyun said: “What surprised me was that I was able to see the design drawings and the original draft of script lines on the spot. These are very familiar to me, and they are very classic behind-the-scenes stories of movies. It is very interesting.”

When asked whether he likes detective roles in variety shows and TV dramas, he has a special liking for the same type of movies. In this regard, Zhang Ruoyun said frankly: “I like watching suspense movies and detective novels. As far as the selection of movies is concerned, I still have to rely on The quality shall prevail, not out of favor for certain genres, but the specific quality of the script.” He also said that choosing a script is the job of an actor, and it is to help the audience pass the first pass.

Recently, the TV series “The Silk Case of Ming Dynasty under the Microscope” starring Zhang Ruoyun has just finished broadcasting. Talking about this, Zhang Ruoyun said: “The topic selection, performance methods and director’s narrative methods of this drama are all experimental. I am very happy that “Da Ming under the Microscope” has paid attention to the theme, which shows that the purpose of the experiment has aroused the debate that we should have in our imagination, the discussion of the plot and the performance of the characters.”

As for future filming plans, Zhang Ruoyun kept his mouth shut and joked that he would keep it a secret.

