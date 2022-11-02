On November 2, Zhang Shaohan said goodbye to the dog who had been with her for 18 years, she wrote: “This little life came to my life when I was still shooting MVP lover, and it has been with us for 18 years. I thought as long as I found something to do. You can temporarily forget the guilt of not being able to accompany you by your side! However, it backfired. It is my greed, I hope you can wait until we go back, at this moment I should be ashamed of my selfishness.” At the same time, she also reminded all If you are a person, you should cherish the things around you. “I also keep reminding myself not to wait until you are about to lose it before you know how to cherish it. In this journey of life, you will learn from the loss. May we all cherish the people around us even more! I love you! “

