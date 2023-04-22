Zhang Songwen and Gao Ye reproduced “Hurricane” and embraced netizens: it is the feeling of “big brother and sister-in-law” in the play-fast technology-technology changes the future

Zhang Songwen Gao Ye reproduces “Hurricane” and embraces netizens: it is the feeling of “big brother and sister-in-law” in the play

According to news on April 22, the popularity of the series “Hurricane” has continued from the beginning of the year to the present.

In the play, Zhang Songwen, who plays “Gao Qiqiang”, and Gao Ye, who plays “Chen Shuting”, have also become outstanding actors who are late bloomers.

On April 21st, the red carpet ceremony of the 13th Beijing International Film Festival was held. The opening ceremony will be held tonight, and the closing ceremony will be held on the 29th, which is the awards ceremony. Fans were pleasantly surprised to see that Zhang Songwen and Gao Ye attended at the same time, and there was a Hurricane-style hug at the scene.

Netizens lamented, isn’t this the scene of Gao Qiqiang hugging Chen Shuting in the TV series?

In addition, there was a moment when the two were in the same frame in the background. The two were talking, laughing, and communicating in whispers.

It is reported that Zhang Songwen will serve as a member of the international jury for the “Temple of Heaven Award”. It is worth mentioning that not long ago, Zhang Songwen became Xiaomi’s image explorer and a newly signed actor by Xiaomi.

According to the data, the average audience rating of the whole series of “Hurricane” was 1.54%. The number of full-screen broadcasts in a single day exceeded 300 million for the first time, and the average episode exceeded 100 million, breaking the popularity ceiling. The iQiyi platform record broke 11,800. Gong Yu, CEO of iQIYI, once said that we actually thought this show would be popular when we were planning it, but it was an accident that it became so popular.