On January 31, Tan Fei revealed that he sent a WeChat message to Zhang Songwen: “It’s so popular now, are you more happy or more scared?” Zhang Songwen replied: “For me, everything is as usual. I continue to shoot in Hengdian every day. I can’t tell the difference. Be careful, otherwise it will be detrimental to the current role. At present, what may make me feel a little different is that when I go to the vegetable market and the street, there will be some interference. Everyone can recognize it when I wear a mask. I am not so comfortable. It should be finished after the broadcast All right.”

Recently, with the popularity of the TV series “Hurricane”, Gao Qiqiang, played by Zhang Songwen, was “forced” step by step from a fishmonger to a gangster, and staged a very reversed “black life”. Zhang Songwen once again conquered the audience with his acting skills.

In the summer of 2020, the TV series “The Hidden Corner” will hit the air, and Zhang Songwen, who plays the hero’s father in the play, has already made his debut with his acting skills. He plays Zhu Yongping who sits alone at a wonton stand and eats wontons after losing his daughter unexpectedly. Zhu Yongping sat where his daughter always sat, buried his head, and swallowed wontons one by one with tears in his eyes. He tried to restrain his emotions, but finally cried so much that he couldn’t even hold the spoon steadily.

It is precisely because of this classic performance that Zhang Songwen was named the most popular actor in the play.

Nowadays, Zhang Songwen’s acting skills are gradually recognized by the outside world, and people are becoming more and more popular. However, he still maintains his previous lifestyle and is unwilling to add too much heating equipment to his home, so that the room is still very cold in winter.

Zhang Songwen said: “I want to keep this cold, it will make me sober.”

Original title: Are you more happy or more panicked after being asked?Zhang Songwen replied like this

