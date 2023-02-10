Zhang Songwen’s signed photo was sold for 8,000 yuan and reached the top of the hot search. I was super surprised when I learned: Why is this

Previously, a netizen claimed to have traveled a long way to the airport just to get a Polaroid autograph from teacher Zhang Songwen. After Zhang Songwen signed it, the autographed photo was resold for 8,000 yuan.

The entry “Zhang Songwen’s signed photo was sold for 8,000 yuan” quickly rushed to the hot search. After learning about the incident, he posted 5 exclamation points in a row to express his surprise. He thought he was an enthusiastic fan, but “why did this happen?” It also reached the top of the Weibo hot search.

“Hurricane” tells the story of An Xin (played by Zhang Yi), a front-line criminal policeman in Jinghai City. In the struggle against evil forces, he is constantly under the umbrella of protection and has never been able to bring criminals to justice.

After the national political and legal team education and rectification work was carried out, Linjiang Province sent a steering group to Jinghai, and joined forces with various departments of the Public Security Bureau to eliminate corrupt elements in the political and legal team, smash the umbrella of the evil forces, and eradicate the strong and powerful people who have been entrenched in Jinghai for many years in one fell swoop. group.

It is reported that Zhang Songwen is currently the most prestigious acting teacher in China, and is also the best performance instructor in China who is good at explaining and imparting “method acting”. Teacher, so known as the “star godfather”.

He graduated from the Beijing Film Academy and stayed at the school to teach for many years. He is also a powerful actor. Has a great performance.