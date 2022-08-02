Zhang Ting’s couple’s company was sued by the partner

Zhang Ting Lin Ruiyang

Sina Entertainment News Recently, the first-instance judgment of Zhang Ting’s couple’s company Darwin was sued by the partner Hesong Culture Communication Company. Experience Hall Multimedia Contract”, stipulating that the plaintiff will make a multimedia film for the defendant, starting from the end of August, after the defendant proposed amendments, the plaintiff cooperated with the adjustment, but the defendant had no feedback for a long time, resulting in the project not being able to end for a long time. In November, the plaintiff issued a reminder letter to the defendant, requesting the defendant to pay the remaining amount, but the defendant still refused to pay.

The court held that the plaintiff could basically be judged to have performed most of the contractual obligations under the contract, so the defendant awarded the plaintiff a loss of 396,000 yuan. Previously, Darwin had seized properties and frozen funds for alleged pyramid schemes.

(Editor-in-charge: Small 5)