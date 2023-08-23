Zhang Wanyi Talks Challenging Role and The Costume Myth Drama ‘Long Lovesickness’

Beijing News: Since your debut, you have acted in relatively few costume dramas. In your career plan, do you have any specific goals or directions?

Zhang Wanyi: Yes, it’s true that I haven’t done many costume dramas before. But after playing Xuanxuan in “Long Lovesickness,” I have realized that I shouldn’t limit myself to a certain type of role or genre. As an actor, I want to explore and challenge different characters and expand the possibilities for my future career. So, in terms of costume dramas, I am definitely open to trying more roles and experiencing different types of works.

Beijing News: Could you tell us about the challenges you faced while playing Xuanxuan in “Long Lovesickness”?

Zhang Wanyi: Playing Xuanxuan was definitely a challenge for me. The role required me to portray complex and restrained emotions, which was quite difficult. Xuanxuan goes through various stages of transformation and his emotions change accordingly. It was important for me to accurately analyze the situations and portray the inner emotional changes of the character. Each stage required different emotional expressions, and it was crucial to maintain unity throughout the performance. So, it was definitely a challenging role for me as a young actor.

Beijing News: How did you prepare for this role and get into the mindset of Xuanxuan?

Zhang Wanyi: To prepare for this role, I studied the script thoroughly to understand the different stages and environments Xuanxuan goes through. I focused on the specific behaviors and emotions he would have in each situation. It was essential for me to feel the character with my heart and portray his introversion and forbearance accurately. I have played introverted and forbearing scenes before, but playing Xuanxuan was much more extreme. It required me to go inward and handle the emotions in a restrained manner. It was a new and challenging experience for me.

Beijing News: How has the audience responded to your performance as Xuanxuan?

Zhang Wanyi: I’m glad to say that the audience has responded positively to my performance as Xuanxuan. They have connected with the character and empathized with his emotions. It’s always great to see that the audience appreciates and recognizes the efforts we put into our performances. The feedback and comments have been encouraging, and it motivates me to continue improving and challenging myself as an actor.

Beijing News: Can you share any memorable or favorite scenes from “Long Lovesickness”?

Zhang Wanyi: One of the few happy scenes in the drama is when Xuanxuan is eating melon seeds in Qingshui Town. It was a small but enjoyable moment for the character. Personally, I liked that scene because it was a break from all the sadness and misery that Xuanxuan goes through. It was a chance to show a lighter side of the character. Other than that, most of the scenes in “Long Lovesickness” are emotionally intense and challenging. Xuanxuan goes through a lot of hardships, so there aren’t many sweet or lighthearted moments for him.

Beijing News: What are your future plans and aspirations as an actor?

Zhang Wanyi: As an actor, my main aspiration is to continue growing and evolving in my craft. I want to take on diverse roles and explore different genres. I believe that every character I portray is an opportunity for me to learn and improve. So, my future plans are to challenge myself with a variety of roles, both in costume dramas and other genres. I want to keep expanding my range and creating memorable characters that resonate with the audience.

Beijing News: Thank you for sharing your insights and experiences with us. We look forward to seeing more of your performances in the future.

Zhang Wanyi: Thank you for having me. I appreciate the opportunity to talk about my work and I hope to bring more compelling performances to the audience in the future.

