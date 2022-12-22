original title:

Zhang Weiliang: The World of Flute and Xiao

On the evening of November 12, 2022, the “Walking Clouds and Flowing Water” Zhang Weiliang’s flute, Xiaoxun concert hosted by the National Center for the Performing Arts and broadcast simultaneously on multiple online platforms will be performed online. In the concert repertoire, there are not only the adaptation and reproduction of traditional classics such as “Songs of Chu”, “Three Lanes of Plum Blossoms” and “Sunset Xiaogu”, but also works based on traditional music elements such as “Spring Tide”, “Walking Clouds and Flowing Water” and “Flying Songs”. There are attempts to incorporate elements of jazz music such as “Encounter” and “Back Talk”, and “Encounter of Enthusiasm and Indifference” presented by Shuangdi.

Such a repertoire design is very “Zhang Weiliang”, which is the embodiment of his concept of “relying on tradition and facing the future” for more than 50 years.

Walking from the streets and alleys of Suzhou, the bamboo flute has been accompanied by Zhang Weiliang. In the monotonous environment, outside the venue where he is touring, in the university that has benefited a lot, and in the years of world fame, the bamboo flute has supported him in a quiet corner.

At the same time, he continued to insert more possible wings for the bamboo flute. He read a lot of books and injected ideas into the bamboo flute; he devoted himself to learning and skillfully integrated western music with the bamboo flute; he tried many ways to promote Chinese folk music represented by the bamboo flute to the world.

Perhaps, he is the bamboo flute, and the bamboo flute is also him.

The journey started with 17 cents

Turn the pointer of time back to the afternoon of June 25, 2021. Zhang Weiliang’s “Dreamland” solo concert will be staged at the Suzhou Bay Grand Theater soon.

Just after lunch, the Grand Theater located on the bank of East Taihu Lake in Wujiang, Suzhou was busy, and all the repertoires were being rehearsed intensely. Four hours before the performance, Zhang Weiliang began to investigate the lighting, on-site sound, arrangement of piano scores, and actors’ positioning one by one. The rehearsal time in the afternoon was three hours in total, and he completed all the scheduling by himself.

This is the last stop of Zhang Weiliang’s 50th anniversary solo concert “Dreamland” national tour. Among the repertoire, “Suzhou Bay” is adapted from his first work “Taihu Spring” created in 1981. This time, Zhang Weiliang led 60 young performers and students to play together. The listeners are the fathers and villagers in the land where Zhang Weiliang grew up.

In the interlacing of time and space, an old piece of music has completed its transformation, and the young boy has become a well-known artist both at home and abroad.

Suzhou is well-known as the hometown of silk and bamboo. Sizhu is the general name of Chinese classical musical instruments, including qin, se, flute and other musical instruments. After tea and dinner, three or five friends get together and often enjoy playing silk and bamboo. Adults are intoxicated by it, and children can’t help but look at it curiously. Under the influence of his ears and eyes, Zhang Weiliang had an inexplicable affection for Dizi.

When Zhang Weiliang was six or seven years old, his three brothers and sisters all had skills. The eldest brother became a teacher after graduating from university, the second brother became a carpenter, and the elder sister became a tailor. The father asked Xiao Zhang Weiliang: “One needs to have a craft, what do you choose to do?”

“Can I learn the flute?”

“why?”

“The flute is nice, but it’s short and you can just put it in your schoolbag. You can also take it out and play it during school breaks.”

The next day, his father took Zhang Weiliang to the People’s Mall. He bought the flute for 17 cents, and the boy couldn’t put it down ever since.

At that time, there were not many literary and artistic repertoires available for entertainment, but the ethereal flute gave Zhang Weiliang a completely different experience. “At first it was a kind of resistance to the boring life, but in the later years, it made me most intoxicated.”

In the first years of practicing, at six o’clock every morning, in the quaint and ordinary alleys, the sound of Zhang Weiliang’s flute brought people back from Suzhou to Gusu.

After several years of hard work and hard work, in 1971, 14-year-old Zhang Weiliang was admitted to the Suzhou Wuxian Art Troupe and became a flute player. “At that time, I started earning wages, twenty-one-five dollars a month.”

Since then, Zhang Weiliang has followed the troupe all over the towns and villages in Jiangsu and Zhejiang. While other actors chatted in their spare time, he was full of curiosity about the local folk art. Several theater troupes gathered in the same yard, and he learned from senior actors; when he heard that there was a famous actor in a certain place, he inquired about the place, and ran over to visit during his break. Over the past few years, Zhang Weiliang has influenced Suzhou Pingtan, Shanghai Opera, Yue Opera, Xi Opera, and even Kunqu Opera.

“In those few years, I came into contact with and absorbed a lot of nutrition from folk music and opera music, which directly influenced my later creation.” Zhang Weiliang said that the most influential thing in this process was the first time in his career and life. An important teacher – Mr. Zhao Songting.

“I learned a book called “Zhao Songting’s Flute” when I was young.” There are two schools of flute performance in my country, the north and the south. Good at beauty, beauty and softness. Zhao Songting is a representative of the southern school of flute art, and has the reputation of “Jiangnan Flute King”.

“I went to the Zhejiang Song and Dance Troupe at first, but I was in vain.” Zhang Weiliang learned the exact location of Mr. Zhao’s home after several inquiries. One day in 1972, Zhang Weiliang took his little Maza on a small boat bound for Hangzhou to start a search trip. After a 12-hour boat ride, he met his first important teacher on the road to art.

The process of accepting apprentices lasted for three months, but it was actually Zhao Songting’s further investigation of the young man in front of him. After apprenticeship, the real hard work came one after another.

The first is the exhaustion of boats and cars. During the three years, Zhang Weiliang often traveled back and forth between the two cities of Suzhou and Hangzhou. In order to save money to buy cigarettes for Master, Zhang Weiliang had to walk some distances. The second is the practice of basic skills. Zhao Songting pays special attention to the teaching of students, grasping some basic musical elements such as intonation and rhythm for training.

What surprised Zhang Weiliang the most was that Mr. Zhao offered 13 courses including mathematics, physics, chemistry, law, acoustics, and archaeology. Facing the confused young man, Zhao Songting explained: “You can’t just play the flute. If you stop at being an artist, you won’t be able to reach a very good level.”

The process of reading books was not easy at all, but Zhang Weiliang’s diligence was still recognized by the teacher.

Today’s achievements in turn prove that the teacher’s teaching methods back then were correct. Decades later, on the shore of Taihu Lake, Zhang Weiliang reported the achievements of his 50 years of art practice to the elders in his hometown. The melodious sound of the flute leads people to feel the abundance of aquatic plants in the land of fish and rice. The silk and bamboo band on the street corner, the rich Jiangsu and Zhejiang folk arts, and the teacher’s earnest teachings all nourish this “master of flute and flute”.

A life of walking with a bamboo flute in hand

Zhang Weiliang never thought that playing the flute would bring him so much reward, but a piece of bamboo made the most agile sound in his life.

On the evening of April 24, 2021, in the Cadillac Shanghai Concert Hall, a song “Spring Breeze All over the South of the Yangtze River” resounded through the audience, and thunderous applause marked the end of Zhang Weiliang’s 50th anniversary national tour in Shanghai.

On the stage, Zhang Weiliang, wearing a neat performance costume and glasses, has a strong figure, vigorous steps, and a heroic posture. The ten pieces of music are composed in one go. Zhang Weiliang’s bamboo flute art integrates east and west, and runs through north and south. He combined the sweet timbre of the south of the Yangtze River with the bold and unrestrained flute style of North China.

“I still think the bamboo flute is more beautiful, because it is more open to the hearts of the people of the country.” Zhang Weiliang made the choice after full reflection to walk with the bamboo flute in his hand. “I almost missed it because I was not confident enough.”

He still vaguely remembers that on that day, walking along Fuxing Road in Shanghai, the back door of the Shanghai Conservatory of Music was blocked. A section of the wall was crushed and collapsed.

On that day, he happened to visit his senior Lu Chunling. After repeated encouragement by the old man, Zhang Weiliang finally agreed to take a look at it on the way back. But this scene gave him the idea of ​​giving up, who had no confidence at all. However, he was overjoyed by the result. “Go in and look at the list. Among the nine people who participated in the re-examination, I was ranked second. After repeated confirmation of identity information, it was me!”

Although he was admitted, Zhang Weiliang was still unclear about his future path until he entered school.

“There is a shortage of dormitories for the Department of Folk Music, so I was assigned to the dormitory for the Composition Department,” Zhang Weiliang said. The dormitory is in a row of bungalows next to the basketball court, and there is an old piano in the room. When the roommate Cao Jiayun in the lower bunk was practicing the piano, he played a piece of “Yellow River Piano Concerto” casually.

“Scared me silly! I had never even seen a piano!” Zhang Weiliang was in awe after listening to the performance, “I said, ‘Can you play it again? I will stand by and watch it again’. Then This kind of excitement and impulse may be difficult for others to understand.”

Traveling thousands of miles from Suzhou to Beijing, although most of the furnishings in the school are old objects, the thinking is the most inclusive. “Yellow River Piano Concerto” is majestic and magnificent, and it also breaks through the limitations of thinking.

During Zhang Weiliang’s entire university study, China‘s door to the outside world had just opened, and a lot of Western culture poured into China, which was a strong ideological impact on the intellectuals at that time.

“What you insist on may not necessarily be right, or you can’t even tell what is right.” Zhang Weiliang found that there are still a lot of content missing in the development of Chinese folk music, such as the lack of complete theory, how to analyze a Works, how to view the performance of musical works…

In Zhang Weiliang’s view, the flute, xiao, and xun are the most Chinese musical instruments. They have a long history, seven or eight thousand years old. “For example, when the Xun sounds, whether in Texas or Vienna, the audience will know that it is a musical instrument from the far east, and there is no other musical instrument that can replace it. When the flute is blown, people can imagine the ancient literati wearing a blue cloth gown , Walking around the porch with a plantain fan, that kind of emotional state is completely out. Once these characteristics are lost, your instrument is nothing.”

The result of thinking is to endow tradition with contemporary characteristics. Zhang Weiliang said: “I think the era is mainly reflected in the content and connotation of music, not just a certain form on the stage. Western modern music provides us with a means and possibility. But in the end, we have to express the music that belongs to China. The content expresses the thoughts of the Chinese people.”

Chinese color and oriental charm

The melodious sound of the flute sounded, and the Tai Chi performers seemed to find their souls in an instant. The body shape, music and light and shadow merged together… At the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games, the wonderful Tai Chi performance fully explained the concept of the unity of man and nature in Chinese culture. The Tai Chi charm of flowing clouds and flowing water, and the unity of man and nature, through the cooperation of electronic music and flute, reveals the grandeur and simplicity in the spirituality.

It is Zhang Weiliang who composes the soundtrack of the Tai Chi performance and plays the flute and flute. “At that time, the music of that show had been selected blindly for several rounds. In the end, I was more honored. Director Zhang Yimou blindly selected my work.”

The whole work uses electronic music, plus the sound of drums and flutes in the distance, which is very ethereal. “I took the connotation of the Chinese ‘Tao’. If there is no such thought as the last layer of content, then the music and even the whole performance will lose its soul.”

Zhang Weiliang, who came out of the university, realized early on that thinking should be put into performance.

As early as 1986, Zhang Weiliang recorded China‘s first laser disc “The World of Xiao”, and the adaptation of ancient songs “Autumn River Night Mooring” and “Three Lanes of Plum Blossoms” have become classics and are widely spread. From his debut novel “Taihu Spring” in 1981 to recent works such as “Wing Chun”, “Dreamland”, “Recalling Hometown” and “Le Chun”, Zhang Weiliang takes Wuyue culture as the root, integrates the Yellow River civilization, and radiates rich people. Multiple music genres with strong regional colors. A series of albums such as “Tea Poetry”, “Shang” and “Qin Xiao Buddha Song” trace the roots of Chinese culture, freehand brushwork and Zen.

“At the beginning, Mr. Zhao Songting told me that playing the flute alone would not go far. Later, I gradually understood this point more and more deeply.” Zhang Weiliang said that the time spent thinking about creating a work far exceeds the real score. The time of the song, “Creation must not be fake. If you can’t use your true feelings, inner feelings, and think from concepts in different fields such as philosophy, literature, and aesthetics, this work cannot impress others.”

In 1996, the album “Heavenly Fantasy Xiaoyin” came out, and it is still a classic until now. “I think there is probably only one reason: every note played by the flute, its ethereal and ubiquitous timbre, and every image conveyed are things that can only be understood by Chinese people.” In his opinion, the extremely charming The sound of the flute flutters in the sky like clouds, and coils around the earth like flowing water. Against the backdrop of spiritual human voices and magical MIDI and other complex sounds, a work with Chinese colors and oriental charm was born.

Before and after the release of this record known as “Music Works of the New Century with Great Oriental Charm”, Zhang Weiliang collaborated with composers Chen Qigang, Ye Cong and others to perform in Vienna’s Golden Hall, New York’s Carnegie Hall, and London’s Barbican. The performances held in art centers and other places will gradually infiltrate the music of Chinese literati spirit, and play in every important music hall in the world.

More Possibilities for Folk Music Exploration

Musician Reiner presses the piano keys in his studio in Germany, and the sound reaches Zhang Weiliang’s headphones directly through the Internet. In two places far apart, the two musicians collaborated on “Friends” through the Internet.

Last year, Zhang Weiliang originally planned to do a tour of fusion of Chinese folk music and jazz music with German musician Reiner. Due to the global epidemic, the plan was put on hold, but the communication about music did not stop.

Zhang Weiliang believes that jazz is worldwide, and modern music, folk music, and traditional music can be born out of many possibilities through jazz. “Reiner likes Chinese music very much. I also hope to work with foreign musicians to perform works that combine eastern and western instruments, and combine our flute, xiao, xun, erhu, pipa and other instruments for everyone to listen to.”

How to integrate tradition and modernity? How to think and create Chinese folk music in an international language so that the world can understand China? It is a question that Zhang Weiliang has been exploring for decades. He does not reject any new things. When it comes to creation, innovation, challenges and possibilities, he still maintains the same enthusiasm and drive as young people.

In 1993, Pierre-Yves Aalto, founder of the French Flute Symphony Orchestra, invited Zhang Weiliang to write a piece for the orchestra. He ended up writing “A Dream of Spring.”

“I found that although the timbre of the flute is beautiful, it will have a sense of similarity and lack of individuality. So when I came back, I thought: If I form a bamboo flute band, I will definitely not lose to them.” Zhang Weiliang kept this idea in his mind for more than ten years. year.

In 2012, after laying down his administrative work, he immediately devoted himself to forming the Bamboo Flute Orchestra. Before the premiere, Zhang Weiliang asked Chen Qigang to come and give his opinion. After listening to the latter, he expressed emotion to the students: “You are so happy! You have such a good teacher who accompanied you to explore such cutting-edge music concepts in your youth. You may not feel it now, but for the future , your current attempts are very important, and may promote the advancement and development of the entire national music.”

After 5 months of preparation, the Chinese Bamboo Flute Orchestra premiered at the National Center for the Performing Arts and achieved unexpected results. “Our tenderness and delicacy can be compared with Western music string bands. I advocate that the overall commonality is individuality, that is to say, the sound harmony formed by our overall grouping is our individuality. This sound is the sound of other national musical instruments or Western musical instruments. It is impossible to imitate, and this avoids the situation that in the past, folk bands made a lot of publicity, and you didn’t know who to listen to.”

Since then, the British Philharmonic Orchestra has also commissioned Zhang Weiliang to compose. “Wild Plain” is a folk music work with elements of Inner Mongolia. David Walton, the former executive director of the orchestra, told Zhang Weiliang after listening to it: “I have listened to Chinese music for decades and I don’t understand it. But today, after listening to the works of the Bamboo Flute Orchestra you brought, I understand everything. .”

The success of this work is due to the combination of multiple timbres. The combination of ten flutes and Western instruments makes the sound very shocking.

“So I am constantly exploring the dialogue between one bamboo flute, twenty bamboo flutes, forty bamboo flutes and Western musical instruments. Folk music is to constantly explore more possibilities in this way.” Zhang Weiliang believes that it is necessary for Westerners to understand Chinese music. For music, we must first concentrate on research, how to combine Chinese elements and styles with Western composition techniques, and think about what kind of effect will be produced after the sound of Chinese instruments is integrated into Western instruments… “Before writing works You must have these thoughts in your mind, and you can’t write with the mentality of trying. Only through continuous practice to explore the possibilities of various performances of Chinese musical instruments and let the audience test, can we get objective results.”

In 2012, Zhang Weiliang established the “Zhang Weiliang Bamboo Flute Art Training Base” at Xukou Central Primary School in Wuzhong District, his hometown alma mater. In the past ten years, batch after batch of elementary school students have picked up the flute and grown up in music. They have won many prizes in national bamboo flute competitions, or have been admitted to ideal prestigious schools such as the High School Affiliated to China Conservatory of Music. Most importantly, they reaped the same happiness as Zhang Weiliang did back then.

“When we pick up the flute, it is no longer a foreign object, but like a part of the body.” Wherever we go, Zhang Weiliang loves the flute, “The flute represents a thriving charm. We not only go to To disseminate existing music, we must constantly think about ways to make music ‘alive’. Only in this way can Chinese music be heard.” (Li Xiang)