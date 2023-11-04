Zhang Xiaofei’s “Rescue the Suspect” Surpasses 100 Million at the Box Office, Zhu Yilong’s “The Mistake by the River” Approaches 300 Million

“Zhang Xiaofei’s “Rescue the Suspect” Breaks 100 Million at the Box Office, Zhu Yilong’s “The Mistake by the River” Hits 300 Million”

Beijing, November 4, 2023 – The suspense film “Rescue the Suspect” starring Zhang Xiaofei, Li Hongqi, Hui Yinghong, Wang Ziyi, and others has achieved remarkable success at the box office, surpassing 100 million yuan in just three days since its official release.

With strong revenue from previous screenings, “Rescue the Suspect” has garnered widespread attention and praise. It currently holds an impressive score of 9.3 on Maoyan, a popular ticket purchase and rating platform, and 6.7 on Douban, a gathering place for movie fans. This remake of the film has already surpassed 31% of the total film schedule, leading in attendance and daily box office. It faces no substantial competition during the current schedule, further contributing to its success. Experts predict that the final box office collection for “Rescue the Suspect” may reach an astounding 500 million yuan.

In contrast, the crime film “The Mistake by the River,” starring Zhu Yilong, has experienced a decline in popularity. The film’s single-day box office on weekdays has dropped to approximately 6 million yuan, significantly lower than “Rescue the Suspect.” However, “The Mistake by the River” still has over 15% of the filming left, and its cumulative box office stands at 240 million yuan. Experts believe that it may eventually reach a respectable 300 million yuan.

The success of “Rescue the Suspect” and the moderate performance of “The Mistake by the River” reflect the dynamic nature of the film industry, where audience preferences and market competition play crucial roles. As these movies continue to captivate audiences, their box office performances will continue to be closely monitored.

