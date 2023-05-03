Zhang Xincheng was besieged and bombarded with one sentence and looked down on Zhao Liying-Entertainment-Foreign Entertainment-China, Hong Kong and Taiwan

(Beijing News on the 3rd) With the Chinese drama “ “,variety show” “The popular 27-year-old Chinese male star a recent partner “ ” Starring in the movie “ ” and hit the box office in China. When the two were promoting the film a few days ago, they were asked if they had seen each other’s works. Zhang Xincheng said that he had seen Sun Qian’s “ “, and emphasized that “I only watched Sun Qian’s clips”, and asked the media in the next second: “Otherwise, should I watch the whole show?” Fans were so angry that they criticized him for “looking down on Zhao Liying” and suffered a tragic death 。

“So Many Years” sold 109 million yuan (approximately RM70.28 million) within 3 days of China‘s May Day holiday. Zhang Xincheng and Sun Qian were interviewed by the media to promote the film a few days ago. Zhang Xincheng said that he watched “The Wind Blows Pinellia” before the filming started, “but only watched Sun Qian’s clips.” Fans of the protagonist, Zhao Liying, complained that he was lying, and his attitude and tone were very disrespectful to Zhao Liying. It shouldn’t be like this to promote a new movie. The posture of CP is ugly, and the more you look, the more greasy.”

The Internet criticizes lying and does not make drafts

Later, a fan of Zhang Xincheng came forward to relieve his cheeks, emphasizing that he said “only watch Sun Qian’s episodes”, simply because he didn’t have time to watch the whole drama, rather than deliberately avoiding Zhao Liying’s parts or pointing out that the drama is not worth watching in its entirety. However, this remark was still slapped in the face by netizens. “So Many Years” was filmed before “The Wind Blows Pinellia” started broadcasting in November 2022, but Zhang Xincheng said that he had watched “The Wind Blows Pinellia” before the filming of “So Many Years” started , The time was completely wrong, and Zhang Xincheng was directly criticized for “lying and not drafting”, “Is it traveling through time and space to chase dramas?”

Zhang Xincheng caused a lot of discussion with the Dangai drama “Guang Yuan” in February this year. Unfortunately, “Guang Yuan” was originally scheduled for 30 episodes, but due to unknown reasons, it was only released after 8 episodes, causing half of the fans who followed it to complain. Recently, Zhang Xincheng challenged the big screen for the first time. “So Many Years” was released in China on the 28th, and it broke through 100 million yuan in 3 days, ranking third in the box office of the May 1st movie. For low-budget love movies, the box office is quite impressive.