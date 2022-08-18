Original title: Zhang Xinzhe and Xue Zhiqian’s “You are not alone” online mirror interactive reflection multi-level delicate listening sense

At 0:00 on August 18, Zhang Xinzhe and Xue Zhiqian collaborated for the first time on the new single “You Are Not Alone” officially launched online. The song was co-created by Xue Zhiqian and the new generation musician Hu Sihan. The arrangement is progressive. The emotional atmosphere of the piano is matched with elements such as guitar, percussion, and strings. It creates a perfect release space for emotional bursts. Highlight the wonderful chemical reaction of two delicate voice lines.

The two singers, who have always been good at love songs, presented the emotions in this creation in a different way with the concept of “mirror”. It makes a bold breakthrough in the traditional interactive interpretation mode of chorus songs in the past: a musical interaction full of surprises is composed together, and the interlacing of mirror-like “reflection” sound lines brings rich sensory enjoyment. Under the blessing of ingenious arrangement design and sincere and moving lyrics and music creation, Zhang Xinzhe’s iconic bright and powerful, Xue Zhiqian’s narrative depth and fullness, together bring listeners a wonderful and continuous listening experience.

The journey of life is inevitably ups and downs, the loneliness and loss, waiting and questioning in the songs are like everyone who is in it but can only run wild; Jin provides a broad space for imagination and sings the delicate emotion and deep care contained in the song. The energy accumulated in the notes spreads and grows in the light-heavy singing narrative, inspiring a different kind of inspirational collision. All the love and waiting have been condensed and reorganized at this moment, creating a warm tune for the travelers who are on the road of love.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: