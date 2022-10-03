Original title: Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai’s “The Journey Home” box office exceeded 500 million and accumulated 11.8 million viewers

Sohu Entertainment News According to the data of Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of 13:33 on October 3, 2022, the fourth day of the release of the movie “The Journey Home”, the box office exceeded the 500 million mark, and the cumulative number of viewers was 11.8 million.

The film, starring Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, and Yin Tao, is based on real events. It tells the story of Zong Dawei, a former resident diplomat, and Cheng Lang, a newcomer to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who were ordered to assist in the evacuation of overseas Chinese. The mission ended successfully, but they learned that there were still a group of trapped compatriots who were heading to the border evacuation point under the leadership of Bai Hua.

The box office of the film on the third day (October 2) of 185.7 million exceeded the box office of the previous day (October 1) of 184.7 million, achieving a reverse decline.

