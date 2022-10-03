Home Entertainment Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai’s “The Way Home” broke the box office of 500 million and accumulated 11.8 million viewers
Entertainment

Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai’s “The Way Home” broke the box office of 500 million and accumulated 11.8 million viewers

by admin
Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai’s “The Way Home” broke the box office of 500 million and accumulated 11.8 million viewers
2022-10-03 14:01

Source: Sohu Entertainment

Original title: Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai’s “The Journey Home” box office exceeded 500 million and accumulated 11.8 million viewers

Sohu Entertainment News According to the data of Lighthouse Professional Edition, as of 13:33 on October 3, 2022, the fourth day of the release of the movie “The Journey Home”, the box office exceeded the 500 million mark, and the cumulative number of viewers was 11.8 million.

The film, starring Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, and Yin Tao, is based on real events. It tells the story of Zong Dawei, a former resident diplomat, and Cheng Lang, a newcomer to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, who were ordered to assist in the evacuation of overseas Chinese. The mission ended successfully, but they learned that there were still a group of trapped compatriots who were heading to the border evacuation point under the leadership of Bai Hua.

The box office of the film on the third day (October 2) of 185.7 million exceeded the box office of the previous day (October 1) of 184.7 million, achieving a reverse decline.

Return to Sohu, see more

Editor:

Statement: The opinions of this article only represent the author himself, Sohu is an information publishing platform, and Sohu only provides information storage space services.

posted on:Fujian Province

See also  Peking Opera rock hits the stage of "Brother Who Overcomes Thorns", igniting cultural self-confidence

You may also like

3D animation peerless double pride launches new era...

The orthodox sequel to the classic RPG “Ilona”,...

Go to the National Day Exhibition! “Eastern Lacquer...

Real-time focus: what happened in the Zuoyang incident,...

Sega Producer Explains Why He Made a Sonic...

Director of “Jurassic World 3”: There should be...

The successful premiere of the literature drama “Literature...

The premiere of the strong file | “Li...

National Day “Box Office Battle” Officially Opens a...

TVB 55th anniversary drama “Beautiful Battlefield” launched

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy