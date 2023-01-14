Home Entertainment Zhang Yi and Zhang Songwen starred in the criminal investigation drama “Hurricane” to be broadcast today-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net
Entertainment

Zhang Yi and Zhang Songwen starred in the criminal investigation drama “Hurricane” to be broadcast today-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

by admin
Zhang Yi and Zhang Songwen starred in the criminal investigation drama “Hurricane” to be broadcast today-Hangzhou News Center-Hangzhou Net

Zhang Yi and Zhang Songwen starred in the criminal investigation drama “Hurricane” to be broadcast today

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-14 07:50

Directed by Xu Jizhou and starring Zhang Yi, Zhang Songwen, Li Yitong, Zhang Zhijian and others, the criminal investigation drama “Hurricane” will be broadcast on CCTV-8 from January 14, and iQiyi will be updated simultaneously.

“Hurricane” is a criminal investigation drama with anti-crime theme, and it also incorporates the mode of crime drama, adding elements of reasoning and suspense. Many stories in the play are based on real social events and people’s livelihood issues, and the time spans 20 years. In the way of group portrait narrative, it shows the black-and-white contest and complex human nature under the changing times in a panoramic way. Zhang Yi plays An Xin, a high-spirited criminal policeman. He met the bullied fishmonger Gao Qiqiang (played by Zhang Songwen) in 2000. However, as Gao Qiqiang gradually deviated from the right path, An Xin realized that behind the social development of Jinghai City It was the dark and evil forces headed by the Gao brothers who were undercurrent, and the two parted ways and started a 20-year battle between good and evil. In 2021, under the background of the normalization of anti-criminal activities across the country, the central supervision team will launch a thunderous attack, and Anxin will cooperate with the special case team to thoroughly investigate the organized criminal gangs of Qiangsheng Group and the umbrella behind them. Finally, Jinghai City will see the light of day.

See also  Sejeong and Ahn Hyoseop practice the "Blind Date" convention chorus OST | Kim Sejeong | Epoch Times

Source: City Express Author: Reporter Song Yun Editor: Zheng Haiyun

You may also like

Hong Kong film gold medal supporting actor Chen...

Conversation with Kim Jones and Eli Russell Linnetz:...

The made in Italy beauty of Lovrén lands...

Dior’s new LADY 95.22 handbag grand launch advertising...

Mazda MX-30, the show returns to the Auto...

The Sixth Pingyao International Film Festival Announces Screening...

99 yuan to buy “Hermes in the basic...

The ancient costume legendary drama “Yi Nian Guan...

Louis Vuitton, Pietro Beccari president and CEO. Delphine...

Joker Xue teamed up with Guo Congming to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy