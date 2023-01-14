Zhang Yi and Zhang Songwen starred in the criminal investigation drama “Hurricane” to be broadcast today

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-14 07:50

Directed by Xu Jizhou and starring Zhang Yi, Zhang Songwen, Li Yitong, Zhang Zhijian and others, the criminal investigation drama “Hurricane” will be broadcast on CCTV-8 from January 14, and iQiyi will be updated simultaneously.

“Hurricane” is a criminal investigation drama with anti-crime theme, and it also incorporates the mode of crime drama, adding elements of reasoning and suspense. Many stories in the play are based on real social events and people’s livelihood issues, and the time spans 20 years. In the way of group portrait narrative, it shows the black-and-white contest and complex human nature under the changing times in a panoramic way. Zhang Yi plays An Xin, a high-spirited criminal policeman. He met the bullied fishmonger Gao Qiqiang (played by Zhang Songwen) in 2000. However, as Gao Qiqiang gradually deviated from the right path, An Xin realized that behind the social development of Jinghai City It was the dark and evil forces headed by the Gao brothers who were undercurrent, and the two parted ways and started a 20-year battle between good and evil. In 2021, under the background of the normalization of anti-criminal activities across the country, the central supervision team will launch a thunderous attack, and Anxin will cooperate with the special case team to thoroughly investigate the organized criminal gangs of Qiangsheng Group and the umbrella behind them. Finally, Jinghai City will see the light of day.