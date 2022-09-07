Original title: Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai and Yin Tao starred in “Returning Thousands of Miles” and released the first trailer to reveal the behind-the-scenes of the real diplomat’s evacuation

Sohu Entertainment News Today, directed by Rao Xiaozhi, supervised by Guo Fan and Wang Hongwei, and starring Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, and Yin Tao, the evacuation movie “Returning from Thousands of Miles” released the “Take You Home” version of the trailer, revealing the secret of Chinese-style evacuation for the first time. The behind-the-scenes stories are far more thrilling and exciting than those reported in the news. In the trailer, a war broke out in Numia, North Africa. The diplomat played by Zhang Yi took the newcomer Wang Junkai, unarmed into the war zone and evacuated his compatriots. The real war is scorching, the spectacular desert hike, this road home is full of dangers. In particular, Zhang Yi raised his diplomatic passport and stared at the camera under the threat of the rebels’ guns, which was very worrying. At the end of the trailer, Li Xuejian, who plays the resident ambassador, said “The motherland will not give up any of our compatriots, we will definitely bring everyone home!”

Along with the announcement, there is also a “Take You Home” version of the poster. The diplomatic team composed of Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, Cheng Taishen, and Zhang Zixian made their debut. They went through the hail of bullets and ran towards their Chinese compatriots. In addition, the film also released a set of character posters, Zhang Yi is not afraid of danger, Wang Junkai is brave and bloody, Yin Tao is forbearing and strong, but they all have firm eyes, which not only reflects the “two-way running” between diplomats and compatriots.

The experience of diplomats deeply touched Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai

‘They’re the ones who brought everyone home in the hail of bullets’

The film tells the story of evacuation from the perspective of a diplomat, which is full of freshness. In the movie, Zong Dawei (Zhang Yi), an experienced diplomat, and Cheng Lang (Wang Junkai), a rookie diplomat who is full of energy, work together to fight against all kinds of emergencies and try their best to bring their compatriots back. Family. The images of Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai with their faces full of cannon fodder and dark skin are impressive, and their rough characters are different from the diplomats in everyone’s impression. Diplomats who bring a sense of security to their compatriots also have many unknown hardships behind them.

This fresh professional experience also made Zhang Yi and Wang Junkai feel deeply, and expressed their deep respect for the profession of diplomats. Zhang Yi said frankly that diplomats are a type of people with very little contact in life, but through the filming of the film, he felt the hard work of diplomats. Wang Junkai also learned a lot about diplomats. “Faced with the danger of a hail of bullets, diplomats will be obliged to bring everyone home, which is very respectable.”

Yin Tao immersed in the evacuation crisis: the shock of being on the scene Li Xuejian's line brings "the most real moving" "Chinese-style evacuation of overseas Chinese" is proud, but little is known about the thrills behind it. "The Journey Home" is adapted from the real evacuation of overseas Chinese. The documentary-like images present various crises on the way to evacuation of overseas Chinese. Trekking in the desert, walking through war, crisis constantly emerging, full of immersion. Yin Tao, who played a compatriot who was evacuated in the film, was not only deeply moved by the story, but also praised the reality of the filming environment. The 1:1 construction of foreign buildings made Yin Tao feel "very shocking and immersive". It is worth mentioning that this notice also exposed the joining of Li Xuejian. At the end of the trailer, Li Xuejian's eyes were firm and he said in a firm tone, "We will definitely bring everyone home", which was very exciting. And behind the scenes is equally moving. Due to physical reasons, Li Xuejian will practice the pronunciation of his lines over and over again on the set. The original lines are full of power, bringing the most real moving to the movie. The movie "Returning Miles" is directed by Rao Xiaozhi, supervised by Guo Fan and Wang Hongwei, starring Zhang Yi, Wang Junkai, and Yin Tao, starring Cheng Taishen, Zhang Zixian, Wang Xun, and Chen Haoyu, and starring Li Xuejian as a friendship. Produced by Shanghai Huace Film Co., Ltd., Shenzhen Yiyi Yiyi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Zhejiang Hengdian Film Co., Ltd., Guo Fan (Beijing) Film Co., Ltd., and Beijing Free Cool Whale Film Co., Ltd., it will be released nationwide in 2022.

