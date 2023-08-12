Zhang Yimou and Chen Ting Divorce Amid Rumors of Property Transfer

Chinese filmmaker Zhang Yimou and his second wife Chen Ting have recently made headlines amid rumors of their divorce. The news, which broke on the 10th, has sparked widespread discussions among netizens.

Zhang Yimou, 73, and Chen Ting, 49, have been labeled as an “old couples and young wives” due to their significant age difference. The couple’s relationship has often been the subject of speculation, with skeptics suggesting that their marriage may not survive the test of time. Chen Ting first fell in love with Zhang Yimou when she was just 18 years old and later gave birth to their three children.

One popular theory among netizens is that the reason behind their divorce is to facilitate the transfer of their property abroad. According to reports, Chen Ting and her three children plan to settle overseas while Zhang Yimou remains in China to continue his work. In July of this year, the couple reportedly sold their villa in Wuxi, and it has been speculated that they own real estate in the United States, suggesting a desire to immigrate there. The urgency to sell their villa resulted in Zhang Yimou selling it at a significant loss, raising eyebrows among observers.

Chen Ting has been keeping a low profile on social media, rarely updating her community account. Her last post, which was a New Year greeting, was released in January of this year. Her account has been suspended for half a year, leading many to connect the dots between the withdrawal of her accreditation, the sale of their mansion, and now the news of their divorce.

The divorce between Zhang Yimou and Chen Ting has generated significant interest due to their prominence within the Chinese entertainment industry. As netizens continue to speculate, it remains to be seen if the couple’s decision was solely based on personal reasons or if there are indeed deeper motives relating to their properties.