According to news on April 13, the famous director Zhang Yimou said in an interview a few days ago,I was very surprised that the box office of “Man Jianghong” exceeded 4.5 billion, and said with a smile that he has always been a director with a box office of more than one billion, “For me, it is a great victory to exceed 2 billion.”

It is understood that this interview comes from the 2022-2023 Movie Channel M List and China Movie Big Data Ceremony meeting held in Jingzhou, Hubei on April 9.

Zhang Yimou said that it is becoming more and more difficult to make movies now, because the audience level is getting higher and higher, the market is getting more and more difficult, and the competition is fierce, so it is difficult to make a good movie.

But he thinks that it is very rare to have the opportunity to create, because the artistic pursuit and feelings of a filmmaker can only be realized by other people’s money. “I am very grateful if I have the opportunity to meet someone who pays you, so I have to shoot more when I have the opportunity.” .

He attributed the box office of “Man Jianghong” to the excellent performances of the actors, “Although the box office does not mean whether a movie is good or not, it is just a reference, but it represents how many people watched it”。

On April 10, “Man Jianghong” announced the third key extension, which will extend the release time to May 15, which means that the film will be directly extended from this year’s “Spring Festival file” to this year’s “May 1st file”.

At present, “Man Jianghong” has a cumulative box office of 4.544 billion yuan, ranking sixth in the total box office list of Chinese movies.