Source title: Zhang Yimou’s new Spring Festival work “Manjianghong” releases the “Each Conceived Ghost” version of the poster, everyone is on the verge of suspense

“Each Conceived Ghost” version poster On January 12, the Spring Festival movie “Man Jianghong” directed by Zhang Yimou released the poster of “Each Conceived Ghost” version. Wu Yichun, played by Qin Hui and Yue Yunpeng, is in a state of tension. His eyes, expressions and movements form a strong dramatic tension, which makes people feel the tension of being caught in a mystery. But what kind of complicated relationship is there between them? Who are the respective hostile forces? There is still a lot of room for imagination. Just wait for the first day of the new year, and the suspense enters the game. Swords are on the verge of breaking out With the release of the keyword preview of the five main characters, Shen Teng, Yi Yangqianxi, Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, and Yue Yunpeng revealed their personalities and relationships step by step. The forces and conspiracies behind them are ready to be revealed, and released today The “Each Conceived Ghost” version of the poster seems to fully reveal the “triggering” tension between the five people. In the poster, Qin Hui is hiding in the center, while Zhang Da, Sun Jun, He Li, and Wu Yichun each hold sharp knives and are ready to go. Zhang Da’s face was solemn, his eyes were firm, and he raised the short knife in his hand high, looking like he had a very clear goal; Sun Jun beside him had a ruthless face, murderous looks in his eyes, and his hands clenched his usual long knife, standing in front of Zhang Da, showing a person He Li looks weak and elegant, but in fact he has a deep scheming mind, holding a folding fan in one hand and a trick blade in the other, calmly holding the knife against Yue Yunpeng’s throat; only Qin Hui is trapped in heavy siege, Leaning on the seat with a cattail fan in his hand, his brows were tightly furrowed, his eyes were sharp and he was thinking about something; Wu Yichun was a little more vicious in his cunning, and he was not afraid of the sly blade. Ready to kill with a knife. Several people held each other without giving in, mediating among them, each with their own ghosts, which aroused people’s imagination. Compared with the previously released materials, the poster reveals more checks and balances between the characters, and also shows another face of the characters, but what kind of thoughts does everyone have? What kind of power is behind it? When the thrilling and treacherous mystery is opened, all the mysteries will be revealed. Zhang Yimou’s surprise assembly of out-of-print lineups and new characters brings double expectations Since “Manjianghong” was officially announced, the film’s “out-of-print lineup” has sparked heated discussions inside and outside the industry, and everyone expressed unlimited expectations for the surprising combination of actors. Director Zhang Yimou gathers Shen Teng, Yi Yanqianxi, Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, and Yue Yunpeng, who have both box office strengths in today’s film industry, to fight again in the Spring Festival. Everyone’s wonderful performances are not to be missed. In the previously released five character keyword previews, it can be seen that each actor has demonstrated superb acting skills. Under the leadership of director Zhang Yimou, they challenged new roles and released the charm of characters that are different from the past. Shen Teng plays the utility soldier Zhang Da, who vividly expresses the innocence and struggle of small people forced into the game, and at the same time breaks through the pure comedy expression, conveying his “mysterious” identity with his eyes; Yi Yang Qianxi plays Sun Jun, the deputy commander of the pro-barracks , practiced a superb martial arts, several times for the investigation of the case, coupled with the shape of the scar beard and murderous eyes, let people feel what is meant by “people don’t talk too much”; Zhang Yi plays He Li, the head of the prime minister’s office, elegant There are unfathomable and treacherous thoughts hidden under the appearance, and the life and death of others can be determined by talking and laughing; Lei Jiayin, through restrained eyes and acting skills, vividly interprets the suspicious and sinister traits of Prime Minister Qin Hui in both movement and movement, with a strong oppressive aura There is even a touch of morbidity in the film, which makes people shudder; Wu Yichun, the deputy head of the prime minister’s office played by Yue Yunpeng, flatters the superiors and shows power to the inferiors, showing a cunning attitude in his gestures. The five trailers are released in an innovative suspenseful marketing method, the identities and personalities of the characters are constantly revealed, and the suspense of the story is also released layer by layer, arousing the audience’s infinite curiosity and speculation. See also «Ennio», Tornatore's moving homage to Morricone “Manjianghong” tells the story of the Shaoxing period of the Southern Song Dynasty, four years after Yue Fei’s death, Qin Hui led his troops to negotiate with the Jin Dynasty. On the eve of the meeting, the envoy of the Kingdom of Jin died at the prime minister’s residence, and the secret letter he was carrying disappeared. The film is directed by Zhang Yimou, written by Chen Yu and Zhang Yimou, with Shen Teng and Yi Yanqianxi as the two male protagonists, Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, Yue Yunpeng, and Wang Jiayi as the leading actors, Beijing Huanxi Premiere Culture Co., Ltd., Huanxi Media Group Co., Ltd., Yixie ( Qingdao) Film Industry Co., Ltd., Beijing Huanshixi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Lifeng Culture Development Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Light Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Happy Mahuaying Industry Co., Ltd., Beijing Yangzhi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Matavi Art Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd. Controlling the announcement, it will be officially released on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023, so stay tuned.

“Each Conceived Ghost” version poster

On January 12, the Spring Festival movie “Man Jianghong” directed by Zhang Yimou released the poster of “Each Conceived Ghost” version. Wu Yichun, played by Qin Hui and Yue Yunpeng, is in a state of tension. His eyes, expressions and movements form a strong dramatic tension, which makes people feel the tension of being caught in a mystery. But what kind of complicated relationship is there between them? Who are the respective hostile forces? There is still a lot of room for imagination. Just wait for the first day of the new year, and the suspense will enter the game.

Swords are on the verge of breaking out

With the release of the keyword preview of the five main characters, Shen Teng, Yi Yangqianxi, Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, and Yue Yunpeng revealed their personalities and relationships step by step. The forces and conspiracies behind them are ready to be revealed, and released today The “Each Conceived Ghost” version of the poster seems to fully reveal the “triggering” tension between the five people.

In the poster, Qin Hui is hiding in the center, while Zhang Da, Sun Jun, He Li, and Wu Yichun each hold sharp knives and are ready to go. Zhang Da’s face was solemn, his eyes were firm, and he raised the short knife in his hand high, looking like he had a very clear goal; Sun Jun beside him had a ruthless face, murderous looks in his eyes, and his hands clenched his usual long knife, standing in front of Zhang Da, showing a person He Li looks weak and elegant, but in fact he has a deep scheming mind, holding a folding fan in one hand and a trick blade in the other, calmly holding the knife against Yue Yunpeng’s throat; only Qin Hui is trapped in heavy siege, Leaning on the seat with a cattail fan in his hand, his brows were tightly furrowed, his eyes were sharp and he was thinking about something; Wu Yichun was a little more vicious in his cunning, and he was not afraid of the sly blade. Ready to kill with a knife. Several people held each other without giving in, mediating among them, each with their own ghosts, which aroused people’s imagination.

Compared with the previously released materials, the poster reveals more checks and balances between the characters, and also shows another face of the characters, but what kind of thoughts does everyone have? What kind of power is behind it? When the thrilling and treacherous mystery is opened, all the mysteries will be revealed.

Zhang Yimou’s surprise assembly of out-of-print lineups and new characters brings double expectations

Since “Manjianghong” was officially announced, the film’s “out-of-print lineup” has sparked heated discussions inside and outside the industry, and everyone expressed unlimited expectations for the surprising combination of actors. Director Zhang Yimou gathers Shen Teng, Yi Yanqianxi, Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, and Yue Yunpeng, who have both box office strengths in today’s film industry, to fight again in the Spring Festival. Everyone’s wonderful performances are not to be missed. In the previously released five character keyword previews, it can be seen that each actor has demonstrated superb acting skills. Under the leadership of director Zhang Yimou, they challenged new roles and released the charm of characters that are different from the past. Shen Teng plays the utility soldier Zhang Da, who vividly expresses the innocence and struggle of small people forced into the game, and at the same time breaks through the pure comedy expression, conveying his “mysterious” identity with his eyes; Yi Yang Qianxi plays Sun Jun, the deputy commander of the pro-barracks , practiced a superb martial arts, several times for the investigation of the case, coupled with the shape of the scar beard and murderous eyes, let people feel what is meant by “people don’t talk too much”; Zhang Yi plays He Li, the head of the prime minister’s office, elegant There are unfathomable and treacherous thoughts hidden under the appearance, and the life and death of others can be determined by talking and laughing; Lei Jiayin, through restrained eyes and acting skills, vividly interprets the suspicious and sinister traits of Prime Minister Qin Hui in both movement and movement, with a strong oppressive aura There is even a touch of morbidity in the film, which makes people shudder; Wu Yichun, the deputy head of the prime minister’s office played by Yue Yunpeng, flatters the superiors and shows power to the inferiors, showing a cunning attitude in his gestures. The five trailers are released in an innovative suspenseful marketing method, the identities and personalities of the characters are constantly revealed, and the suspense of the story is also released layer by layer, arousing the audience’s infinite curiosity and speculation.

“Manjianghong” tells the story of the Shaoxing period of the Southern Song Dynasty, four years after Yue Fei’s death, Qin Hui led his troops to negotiate with the Jin Dynasty. On the eve of the meeting, the envoy of the Kingdom of Jin died at the prime minister’s residence, and the secret letter he was carrying disappeared. The film is directed by Zhang Yimou, written by Chen Yu and Zhang Yimou, with Shen Teng and Yi Yanqianxi as the two male protagonists, Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, Yue Yunpeng, and Wang Jiayi as the leading actors, Beijing Huanxi Premiere Culture Co., Ltd., Huanxi Media Group Co., Ltd., Yixie ( Qingdao) Film Industry Co., Ltd., Beijing Huanshixi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Lifeng Culture Development Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Light Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Happy Mahuaying Industry Co., Ltd., Beijing Yangzhi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Matavi Art Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd. Controlling the announcement, it will be officially released on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023, so stay tuned.