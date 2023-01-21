



Today, the Spring Festival movie directed by Zhang Yimou“Man Jianghong”Posted Trailer for “It” Begins, two male protagonists Shen Teng, Yi Yanqianxi, leading starring Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, Yue Yunpeng, Wang Jiayi, starring Pan Binlong, Yu Ailei, friendly starring Guo Jingfei, Ou Hao, special starring Wei Xiang, etc. appeared one by one. Feng Mixin is trapped in a mystery, each of them is in a desperate situation, either plotting, or struggling to survive. The group portrait drama releases a strong dramatic tension, and the tension between life and death is overwhelming. Who will the secret letter fall into in the end? hands? Who can break through the mystery and escape?On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the answer to the mystery is about to be revealed, and the movie is now on hot pre-sale.





Starting from “it”, secret letters are introduced to reveal shocking secrets in the battle of trapped beasts in the game

In the trailer, the reason for the opening of the mystery of life and death is revealed for the first time:A secret letter – “The secret letter is likely to be the evidence of Prime Minister Tongjin”, involving many forces into the situation. The conflict between Zhang Da and Sun Jun’s “uncle and nephew” escalated, and people from all walks of life took action one after another. For a while, people were shuttling back and forth on the corridor, while Prime Minister Qin Hui ordered Zhang Da and Sun Jun to investigate everywhere, but secretly ordered He Li, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, not to let the contents of the secret letter be exposed.

During the investigation process of Zhang Da and Sun Jun, the situation became more and more dangerous. Wu Yichun, the deputy chief of the prime minister’s office, Wu Ji Yaoqin, Ding Sanwang, the guard soldier, Liu Xi, the groom, Wang Biao, the commander of the personal army camp, Zheng Wan, the deputy general of the Panlong battalion, etc. Being involved in it, showing the multi-faceted human nature in the midst of arguments and doubts, panicking on the surface but hard to hide the inner plot, in the closed resident, within a limited time, staged a wonderful battle of trapped beasts.

In the preview, a secret letter was taken away by different hands and moved to different places. Many people were punished and seriously injured, and their lives and deaths were uncertain. However, Qin Hui, who was scheming and calculating, said indifferently that “the trial will only officially begin now”, which makes people unable to help Feeling chills down the spine, worrying about the safety of everyone.





The high-energy plot in the preview is fascinating and the first day of the new year opens the final chapter

Since the official announcement of the movie “Man Jianghong”, a series of high-energy materials have been released continuously, revealing layers of strange mysteries and attracting a lot of attention. The trailer released today starts from “it”, which upgrades the suspense of the film through wonderful shots and releases more key messages and strong emotions. This mystery is indeed “bigger than the sky” as Zhang Da said. Everything is beyond everyone’s imagination, and the release of more character relationships also creates new doubts.

The relationship between many characters is intricate, the undercurrents of various forces are undercurrents and they speculate on each other exhaustively. The tension and excitement presented in the fighting process make people can’t wait to go into the theater to see it. From the initial appearance of murderous intentions to the dilemma of life and death, the contradictions deepened layer by layer, and the conflicts continued to escalate. There were many crises in the isolated city, and everyone was lurking in it to wait for opportunities.

In the end, the mystery will finally be revealed, and the dawn will finally break. There is a game in the game, people’s hearts are unpredictable, and the situation changes overnight. On the first day of the Lunar New Year, the final chapter is about to begin!

The film is directed by Zhang Yimou, written by Chen Yu and Zhang Yimou, with Shen Teng and Yi Yanqianxi as the two male leads, starring Zhang Yi, Lei Jiayin, Yue Yunpeng, Wang Jiayi, starring Pan Binlong and Yu Ailei, starring Guo Jingfei and Ou Hao in friendship, Wei Xiang, Zhang Chi, Huang Yan plays a special role, Xu Jingya, Jiang Pengyu, Lin Boyang, Fei Fan, Ren Sinuo, and Chen Yongsheng star. Beijing Huanxi Premiere Culture Co., Ltd., Huanxi Media Group Co., Ltd., Yixie (Qingdao) Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Huanshixi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Lifeng Culture Development Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd. , Beijing Guangguang Film Co., Ltd., China Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Happy Twist Film Co., Ltd., Beijing Yangzhi Culture Media Co., Ltd., Matavi Art Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd. Distributed by the company and China Film Co., Ltd., Tianjin Maoyan Weiying Culture Media Co., Ltd. is in charge of publicity and distribution,It will be officially released on the first day of the Lunar New Year in 2023, so stay tuned, and pre-sales are in full swing.

