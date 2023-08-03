Zhang Yimou’s ‘Sturdy as a Rock’ Returns with Realistic Themes and Hidden Stories

Zhang Yimou’s Film “Sturdy as a Rock” Releases Trailer and Poster, Set for September 28 Nationwide Release

After a four-year hiatus, director Zhang Yimou announced yesterday that his movie “Sturdy as a Rock” has released a trailer and poster, revealing that the highly anticipated film will premiere nationwide on September 28, coinciding with the National Day holiday. As Zhang Yimou returns to realistic themes in his filmmaking, “Sturdy as a Rock” promises to delve into hidden stories and captivate audiences with its stellar cast.

The film features a star-studded ensemble including Lei Jiayin, Zhang Guoli, Yu Hewei, Zhou Dongyu, Sun Yizhou, Chen Chong, and Wang Xun, each bringing a different expression and depth to their characters. Be it gloomy, contemptuous, or contemplative, their eyes hold a sense of intrigue that hints at the film’s rich narrative.

Since its announcement in 2019, “Sturdy as a Rock” has garnered significant attention for its return to realistic storytelling. The finalized poster showcases all the actors, inviting audiences to uncover the complicated and entangled relationships between characters. It is a battle between good and evil, a clash of fate, and a stark revelation of the brutal social survival rules through the warning, “there is more money than money, and there are officials above officials.”

The recently released preview further unveils another facet of the struggle between good and evil. The initial trailer from 2020, seen from the perspective of a public security officer, showcased Su Jianming (played by Lei Jiayin) defying his father’s (played by Zhang Guoli) advice to attend the lavish “Hongmen Banquet” hosted by the wealthy businessman Li Zhitian (played by Yu Hewei). The trailer depicts a frenzy of events, including Li Zhitian’s deceitful maneuvers and a hot pot scene. Subsequently, glimpses of hiding corpses, wrench-related violence, secret exchanges of large sums of money, and the mysterious “resources from the old man” are gradually revealed.

After four years in the making, this finalized preview sheds light on even more hidden stories within “Sturdy as a Rock”. The trailer unveils the undercurrents of human confrontation simmering beneath the surface of the extravagant banquet. Ruthless dialogues and chilling revelations reflect desire and human nature within the power dynamics and status reversals. The audience eagerly awaits the opportunity to explore the intricacies of the film further upon its release.

“Sturdy as a Rock” marks Zhang Yimou’s return to realistic themes after a significant period. Moreover, the renowned director boldly ventures into the realm of contemporary urban crime for the first time. Blending elements of crime, human nature, and bureaucracy, Zhang Yimou focuses on exploring the struggles of human nature, fairness, and justice in the new era. By delving into sensitive topics such as power and money trading, alliances between corrupt forces and influential figures, the film presents a complex narrative that reflects the intricacies of our times. The visually stunning spectacle promises a thrilling and immersive sensory experience.

Diverging from Zhang Yimou’s previous works, “Sturdy as a Rock” explores a different image style that has sparked heated discussions. In an interview, the director stated, “This is something I have never tried before – urban, modern, and austere.” The finalized preview, laced with neon lights, confirms this statement. The vibrant, urbanized neon palette against the dark undertones of the story creates a striking contrast, further piquing the audience’s interest. The modern lens style replaces the traditional classic composition, inviting viewers to uncover the film’s darker secrets.

“Sturdy as a Rock” promises to be an exciting addition to Zhang Yimou’s illustrious filmography. With its alluring storyline, formidable cast, and visually stunning presentation, audiences can expect a gripping cinematic experience when the film hits theaters on September 28.

Text/Reporter Xiao Yang Coordinator/Liu Jianghua

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

