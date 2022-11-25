China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn Recently, the divorce war between Wang Xiaofei and Big S has intensified and has become the target of public attention. At 10 noon on the 25th, Wang Xiaofei’s rumored girlfriend Zhang Yingying posted an article saying that Wang Xiaofei was on the verge of collapse because of family affairs, and she was trying to appease him. I hope everyone can understand. At the same time, Zhang Yingying also said, “It is inconvenient for me to participate in his family affairs, but I hope he can be well and happy. I think everyone hopes the same. Everything is fate. I hope he can break free from the cage and no longer suffer. .”

First of all, Xiaofei has been tortured physically and mentally because of family affairs, and her mental state is very poor. He has always been on the verge of collapse. All I can do is to appease his emotions and stop letting him touch his phone or watch the news.

I have been persuading him all the time not to express emotions and talk about family affairs on public platforms. I hope from the bottom of my heart that he is well. Watching him not to touch the phone all the time, because my nerves have been tense. I really couldn’t help falling asleep last night. After a while, his family called and said that he was live broadcasting. Keeping the call while watching what he was doing, seeing him lying there in a daze, I thought it was not live broadcast. “I’m here” is to explain to the other party. It’s inconvenient for me to participate in his family affairs, but I hope he can be well and happy. I think everyone hopes so too.

Fate gathers and breaks up, everything is fate, I hope he can break free from the cage and no longer suffer.