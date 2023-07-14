Zhang Yishan reveals surprising behind-the-scenes details of filming ‘Family with Children’

Title: Zhang Yishan Reveals: “Family with Children” Cast Didn’t Memorize Their Lines

July 13th, 12:00 noon – The highly anticipated reality show, “We Were Hit Together,” made its debut on the Youku platform. On the premiere episode, actor Zhang Yishan shared an interesting behind-the-scenes anecdote about his experience filming the popular comedy-drama “Family with Children.”

During the program, Zhang Yishan engaged in a conversation with Zhang Huiwen, where he confessed that the cast of “Family with Children” did not memorize their lines while filming. Instead, they relied on passing their lines back and forth during each scene, treating it more like a theater rehearsal rather than a typical television shoot.

Reflecting on the filming process of “Family with Children,” Zhang Yishan humorously questioned his own progress, saying, “After being directed by such talented individuals and with such amazing co-stars, we spent three to four years filming with our on-screen children. Can’t we improve even a little, no matter how clueless we were?”

Zhang Huiwen responded to Zhang Yishan’s comment, saying that this unscripted approach brought out the authenticity in their performances, making “Family with Children” a cherished drama series in the hearts of many viewers.

Zhang Yishan rose to fame in 2004 through his role in “Family with Children,” a family comedy that starred Song Dandan, Gao Yalin, Yang Zi, and You Haoran. This series not only catapulted the two child stars Zhang Yishan and Yang Zi into stardom but also forged a deep bond of friendship between them that has lasted for over 20 years.

The revelation of the cast’s unconventional acting method during the filming of “Family with Children” sheds light on the creative process behind a much-loved television series. Fans of the show will be delighted to gain a deeper insight into the behind-the-scenes dynamics that contributed to the success of this iconic comedy.

