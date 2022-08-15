China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Sure enough, the Internet has memory! The update of Zhang Yuxi’s account a year ago has only aroused discussions among netizens today. This really makes Zhang Yuxi feel a little confused and has no way to respond to the heated discussions of netizens.

Recently, many netizens commented and discussed the content of Zhang Yuxi’s personal trumpet update a year ago. The top content was: “I hope my watermelon understands that we respect each other and don’t scold people casually, no matter whether this person disrespects you first. No matter whether the other party is Respect people who are in the same company or strangers you don’t know each other. If you really don’t agree with each other, go find someone who is more worthy of your love.”

Netizens have speculated that what happened to Zhang Yuxi? Is there any unhappiness in it?

On August 15th, Zhang Yuxi responded by forwarding the content on the trumpet account, she said: “There is no meaning at all. Wasn’t this just sticking to the top? Recently, I watched the total quarrel, and I thought that we should not scold people, and don’t either. If you don’t have any problems, scold me, my mother, don’t mess with me on the marketing account, you can see for yourself that this is not a communication between me and my fans? Is it not clear? 21 years of Weibo…”

Later, Zhang Yuxi also left a message in the comment area and said: “The main reason is that I am not popular, I can see it as soon as yxh is posted.”

Fans have left messages in the comment area to comfort Zhang Yuxi: “Baby don’t worry, work hard and live well.”