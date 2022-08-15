Home Entertainment Zhang Yuxi responded that the trumpet is on the top, and there is no meaning. jqknews
Entertainment

Zhang Yuxi responded that the trumpet is on the top, and there is no meaning. jqknews

by admin
Zhang Yuxi responded that the trumpet is on the top, and there is no meaning. jqknews

　　China Entertainment Network News www.yule.com.cn Sure enough, the Internet has memory! The update of Zhang Yuxi’s account a year ago has only aroused discussions among netizens today. This really makes Zhang Yuxi feel a little confused and has no way to respond to the heated discussions of netizens.

Recently, many netizens commented and discussed the content of Zhang Yuxi’s personal trumpet update a year ago. The top content was: “I hope my watermelon understands that we respect each other and don’t scold people casually, no matter whether this person disrespects you first. No matter whether the other party is Respect people who are in the same company or strangers you don’t know each other. If you really don’t agree with each other, go find someone who is more worthy of your love.”

Netizens have speculated that what happened to Zhang Yuxi? Is there any unhappiness in it?

On August 15th, Zhang Yuxi responded by forwarding the content on the trumpet account, she said: “There is no meaning at all. Wasn’t this just sticking to the top? Recently, I watched the total quarrel, and I thought that we should not scold people, and don’t either. If you don’t have any problems, scold me, my mother, don’t mess with me on the marketing account, you can see for yourself that this is not a communication between me and my fans? Is it not clear? 21 years of Weibo…”

Later, Zhang Yuxi also left a message in the comment area and said: “The main reason is that I am not popular, I can see it as soon as yxh is posted.”

See also  Star life down to earth!Sun Li and Deng Chao take their children to dig sweet potatoes, Zhang Ziyi and Wang Feng are not extravagant during the festival_李湘

Fans have left messages in the comment area to comfort Zhang Yuxi: “Baby don’t worry, work hard and live well.”

You may also like

The 22nd Anniversary of Dadi Culture Communication Group’s...

Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 Low “Black...

In the summer of 2022, the best films...

The movie “Clearing the Clouds and Seeing the...

Heartbeat Signal Season 5 When will it be...

Brigitte Lin and fans play “the only sister”...

18 Forever Qeelin launched the 18th anniversary pop-up...

“Valkyrie” Summer Sale 50% off for a limited...

Kanye West’s one-of-a-kind Goyard backpack is looking for...

Lu Yuting’s personal EP “GIFT” was launched to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy