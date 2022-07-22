Recently, Zhang Zhetong, an artist under Mediacorp, announced the upcoming new drama “The Doctor is not a God”, and held his own fan meeting again after two years. And Guo Kunyao’s latest variety show “Riding the Stars High Photos” is also online. It leads the audience to experience the natural beauty by riding. You can walk into nature without leaving home. Guo Kunyao, who has no idol burden at all, has exploded on social platforms. TikTok A total of 30 million fans watched, and the number of fans doubled. Both Zhang Zhetong and Guo Kunyao made their debut in 2019 in “The Talented Rookies”, and they will collaborate in the new drama “The Doctor is Not a God” recently.









Zhang Zhetong’s new drama starts shooting

After 2 years of absence, Zhang Zhetong held his own fan meeting. The last fan meeting was when Zhang Zhetong made his debut with the “Brilliant Talented Rookie” championship. Before his debut, Zhang Zhetong was engaged in the IT industry. By chance, he participated in “The Talented Rookie”. He performed well in the competition. Even the judge Li Mingshun praised Zhang Zhetong for having a male lead’s face. In the end, he lived up to expectations and successfully won the award. He won the championship and became a signed artist of Xinyi Agency. After his debut, Zhang Zhetong has more and more fans. He also likes to communicate face-to-face with fans very much. He promised that the meeting of fans will be postponed due to the epidemic. He finally has the opportunity to meet everyone in the near future. Have a fun weekend together. He said, “It’s hard to imagine that it’s been more than two years since the last time I met with fans, but I can feel everyone’s excitement and joy at this fan meeting.” At the meeting, Zhang Zhetong especially thanked the fans, “Thank you for supporting me from the beginning of the game and encouraging me all the way.” In addition, he also looks forward to going to other regions to hold meetings and communicate face-to-face as soon as possible.













Recently, Zhang Zhetong’s work is still busy. The new drama “The Doctor is Not a God” has started shooting. In the play, he plays a junior doctor and will partner Guo Kunyao, Fang Zhanfa and Hong Liting. In addition to the shooting of the new drama, Zhang Zhetong also participated in the variety show “Riding the Stars” as a guest to experience the joy of driving. In the show, Zhang Zhetong mentioned that he had participated in overnight riding activities during his college days. And Zhang Zhetong, who has a healthy appearance, has also been favored by the brand, and has recently become a YSL platform.













Multi-faceted development fans double all-round artist Guo Kunyao variety show online

The variety show “Riding the Stars”, hosted by Guo Kunyao and Tian Mingyao, has recently been launched. The program explores the southern islands of Singapore through green travel, and takes the audience on a cycling tour of St. John’s Island, Lazarus Island and Turtle Island. On the island, each issue invites cycling guests to travel together, to see the beautiful scenery without leaving home, and to understand the charm of cycling. This is not the first time that Guo Kunyao has served as a host. Since his debut in the “Brilliant Rookies” competition, he has been developing in an all-round way. Guo Kunyao has served as the host of many programs. Whether it is hosting or live interaction, he can be very natural. To get closer to the audience, with his natural sense of humor and affinity, Guo Kunyao is very popular with the audience. In the variety show “Riding the Stars”, he performed well. He and his senior Tian Mingyao partnered for the first time. The two introduced the beautiful scenery with the guests in a humorous and humorous way and traveled healthily.













On Guo Kunyao’s personal social media, you can see his various dances and funny videos. He majored in dance in college and used to be a professional dancer. Guo Kunyao’s physical expression skills are super strong, and various dances are not a problem. The epidemic is at home. During this period, he gave full play to his ability to direct and act, released many very creative videos, released his soul of dancing, and received millions of likes from all over the world. Recently, Guo Kunyao’s videos on TikTok have accumulated 35.5 million views, and the funny and interesting videos have doubled his personal social media account fans. In an interview with the media, Guo Kunyao said that he did not expect the video to suddenly explode. It was unbelievable. I’m glad you all liked his videos.









At present, Zhang Zhetong and Guo Kunyao are filming the medical drama “The Doctor is Not a God”, and they will tell the unknown pain and joy behind the doctor together. In terms of production, they will restore the real medical professional scenes. The drama is expected to be broadcast in August.



