“You describe me as the unparalleled beauty in this world, and I know that you are the unparalleled beauty in this world.” On September 30, at the wedding scene of “Second Change”, the third theme performance of “Overcoming Toughness 2”, Zhang Zhilin and Yuan Yongyishan The belated wedding rushed to the hot search. And in the BESTORE Shenzhen Coast City vinyl “food” light theme store, a fan’s true feelings are playing in the headphones, “Whenever I am afraid of marriage, I think of Zhang Zhilin, Yuan Yongyi, and the world, right Love is full of hope.”

As the designated high-end snack partner of “Overcoming Toughness 2”, BESTORE witnessed the touching wedding scene of Zhang Zhilin and Anita Yuan online, and sent blessings to the elder brother; Emotional communication with consumers.

Zhang Zhilin and Yuan Yongyi’s 30-year romantic agreement has exploded!

“If you could, how many ears would you like to have?” This is the theme of the third performance of “Boundless 2”. I believe that viewers who have watched this episode will have the same song looping in both ears-Zhang Zhilin, Zhang Yunlong, Mike, Fan Shiqi, the four “brothers” chorus version of “Unparalleled Beauty”, flashing back to Zhang Zhilin, Yuan Yongyi’s romantic wedding moments.

Accompanying for more than 30 years and married for 21 years, Zhang Zhilin and Yuan Yongyi’s consistent love, but there is only one wedding missing. Although the relationship that has been together for many years no longer needs any proof, when Zhang Zhilin appeared in front of Anita Yuan in a white suit and holding an origami ring, and confessed affectionately, “You are my unparalleled beauty”, the Weibo hot search exploded again . “Zhang Zhilin is Yuan Yongyi’s ideal in the world. In them, I really see the perfect love that is a blessing to meet you in this life.” In the overwhelming message, “ideal in the world” and “perfect love” became the most mentioned keywords.

Extending from the topic of “The Ideal Zhang Zhilin in the World“, it is a hot discussion on “Hong Kong men”. In this season’s program, the appearance of “Brothers in the Greater Bay Area” such as Wen Zhaolun, Lin Feng, and Wu Zhuoxi, let everyone travel back to the era of chasing Hong Kong dramas. Perhaps the golden age of Hong Kong dramas already belongs to memory, but Hong Kong men, with their solid foundation and open-minded attitude towards life, are ushering in an era of being liked again. Just as Xin Shixiang’s interpretation, through the rich and ups and downs of the years, the Hong Kong man has a charming taste of maturity and tenacity. Many people ‘greedy’ them, because a life with tenacity is always chewy.

Just like Hong Kong men, it has more tenacity and connotation. BESTORE’s high-protein dried meat selects large pieces of pure meat, with protein of ≈ 5 cups of milk per 100g. It is so enjoyable to chew that it has to be “greedy”.

The BESTORE, known as the trend vane of the explosive style, not only appreciates the “chewy” life of Hong Kong men, but also adheres to the high degree of quality pursuit and spiritual characteristics, and specially invited Zhang Zhilin and Zeng Bit as brand ambassadors. At the same time, the annual craving blockbuster was launched. The phrase “a person who can still be greedy, life is always chewy” is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, explaining the love for life full of fireworks.

The vinyl “food” light theme store opens the story, and the gameplay is bright!

“Whenever I read social news about fear of marriage, I think of Zhang Zhilin and Yuan Yuyi, and then I am full of hope for this world and love.” Coordinated in Shenzhen Coast City, walking into BESTORE’s vinyl “food” light theme store Music interactive area, put on headphones and hear a fan’s recording.

She said that she only met Zhang Zhilin after watching “Overcoming Toughness” last year, and she watched every stage performance many times, and re-watched the dramas he starred in and the variety shows he participated in. He has created vivid characters, and the love story between him and Liangliang (Yuan Yuyi) is also very touching. The two have become each other’s ideals in life, and the two have become better because of each other.”

On September 30, the end of the screen of “Overcoming Toughness 2” staged the wedding of Zhang Zhilin and Yuan Yongyi; this end of the store told the fans’ feelings for idols. In order to celebrate the number of BESTORE’s Shenzhen head office breaking through 200, from September 22nd, BESTORE’s vinyl “food” light theme store was launched in Shenzhen Coastal City; from 23rd to 25th, 200 stores in Shenzhen celebrated the new node. There are only exclusive benefits, and the exclusive theme check-in event of #全城秀哥#Shenzhen is also opened.

The theme store launched a new creative gameplay, and set up the BESTORE vinyl time radio station in the interactive music area. Here, not only can you listen to the voices of Zhang Zhilin and Zeng Bit, but also the stories of “greedy Hong Kong men” collected from the whole network. Walking into the music interactive area of ​​the theme store, every consumer who enters the store can start these chewy stories with BESTORE and high-protein dried meat.

At the same time, the theme store cleverly integrates the visual system and thematic elements of “Overcoming Toughness 2”, and matches with “golden sentences”, such as “This is not just a snack, but also an expectation, we continue to chew the ups and downs of life and become transparent. , and still have hope for life and enjoy the moment.” Let consumers not only bring a sense of immersion in the visual experience, but also achieve a sense of resonance in the emotional atmosphere.

In addition to Shenzhen Coast City, BESTORE’s vinyl “food” light theme store has also been launched in Changsha International Finance Center. If you like “overcoming obstacles”, go to the theme store to “ROCK & meat” with your brothers during the 11th!

