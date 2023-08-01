Zhanna, the vegan influencer who “died of hunger and exhaustion” for following a diet based on fruits and seeds

the drama of Zhanna D’Art sets off alarm bells about eating disorders: the 39-year-old woman was a raw vegan and encouraged a diet based on fruits and seeds; according to her friends “she died of hunger and exhaustion”. The Uzbek influencer also practiced “dry fasting”, that is, a diet where days are spent without drinking water or eating food.

Zhanna Samsonova was born in Uzbekistan, but resided in Southeast Asia. Thanks to her warmth and her coolness, he reached more than 12 thousand followers on Instagram giving advice on the raw vegan diet. However, the news of his death in a Malaysian hospital ignited the controversy over the nutritional deficits to which society is exposed.

“I see my mind and body transform every day. I love the new me, I will never go back to the old habits.” Zhanna Samsonova told her followers. The woman explained that as a consequence of this eating habit she “managed to stay young.”

Her 12,800 followers witnessed the extreme diet of the young influencer who only ate fruits, sunflower seed sprouts, fruit smoothies and natural juices. Even, during some times, she also practiced “dry fasting”, refusing to eat or drink for days.

“Not drinking water is a common experience among raw frugivores. I am not thirsty for water. I don’t want to drink water. I get my water from fruits and coconuts and that’s fine for me, ”the young woman encouraged among her followers. According to her own friends of hers, for a few months, Samsonova switched to a more restrictive diet.

Her mother, Vera Samsonova, told Britain’s The Sun newspaper that Zhanna D’Art contracted a “cholera-like infection” just hours before she flew home. Along the same lines, a friend of the influencer added: “Samsonova’s idle hunger was causing her to melt before our eyesbut she thought everything was fine.”

Zhanna’s family awaits the medical report and death certificate to confirm the official cause of her death.

Sadness in your closest circle

After the sad news, a friend reported that the influencer had been “starving herself” for seven years. Olga Chernyaeva, told the Russian newspaper Novye Izvestia: “I watched his journey to death for seven years. About five months ago, I met Zhanna in Sri Lanka, and she had this gaunt look on her face.”

And he expanded: “His legs were swollen … It was incredible that he still moved, I think he did it through the pain.” When asked by the Russian newspaper, Chernyaeva concluded: “I tried to talk to her, to convince her to seek help from the doctors, to have tests done on her. I showed him her body in the mirror and in photographs from years past. But Zhanna’s character was not straightforward, it was impossible to convince her on certain issues.

His last posts

“It’s that fabulous time of year again – Durian Season in Thailand! Wake up and smell the durian! For all the durian lovers out there, isn’t that the best? And for those who have yet to experience the joy of the durian, you are in for a wild ride!” she posted weeks ago.

Among his latest posts there is a chilling publication where he said: “Life has no meaning, but it’s worth living, as long as you recognize that it doesn’t make sense.”

Argentina is the second country with the most cases of Eating Disorders

Only behind Japan, in our country 35% of the population suffers from disorders of this type. Even, 1 in 100 women suffer from anorexia. This behavior is mainly due to a cultural push towards thinness where women are required to comply with these aesthetic ideals, while on the other hand it may be a consequence of repression when expressing sensations.

The most conflictive age is adolescence. In Argentina, 50% of young women who go through this stage suffer from eating disorders.

