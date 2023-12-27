Zhao Chuan’s “Big Dream in Life” Series Concert Tour in Beijing – “For Everyone Who Knows My Name”

Zhao Chuan to Hold New Year’s Eve Concert in Beijing, Shares Highlights of “Big Dream in Life” Tour

Beijing, December 27th – On December 31, 2023, fans of Zhao Chuan will have the opportunity to attend his “Big Dream in Life” series tour concert in Beijing, titled “For Everyone Who Knows My Name,” at the Capital Gymnasium. As the last stop of his tour this year, the concert holds special significance for the singer, as he reminisced about his first concert in mainland China at the same venue in 1991.

During a recent small singing concert in Beijing, Zhao Chuan treated fans to renditions of classic songs such as “Oh Sally”, “I’m a Little Bird”, and “How to Say Love”. The highlights of the New Year’s Eve concert were also shared with fans, as the singer talked about his music career and expressed his hopes for the upcoming concert.

The singer also re-interpreted a number of classic songs during the event, including a lyrical version of “Teach Me How to Miss Her” and newly adapted versions of “Oh, Sally” and “I’m a Little Bird”. Despite a recent knee injury, Zhao Chuan assured fans that he has recovered and will still be able to sing and dance on stage during the Beijing concert.

“I use flexible limbs to interact with everyone, so of course I hope that on the 31st, I can still sing and jump around,” said Zhao Chuan.

Fans are eagerly anticipating the concert, eager to witness the culmination of Zhao Chuan’s “Big Dream in Life” tour and the special moments that he has in store for them on New Year’s Eve.