Although the famous composer Zhao Jiping is old and old, he still works diligently and diligently. The nourishment of the ancient city of Xi’an culture and the edification of the artistic family made the charm of Chinese culture engraved into his bones. What he is best at is condensing Chinese elements in the musical notes to the fullest, and becoming a Chinese cultural business card to the world. On the morning of the 28th, Zhao Jiping, who rushed back to Xi’an from Chengdu, accepted an exclusive interview with reporters.

Use Western music to create the Chinese style in your mind, and to go to the world, let audiences around the world accept this way of expression, and gain recognition for Chinese music and Chinese musicians. This is the highest level of music creation. Difficulty movements, how to balance the relationship between them, Zhao Jiping told reporters, “Most of the works in this concert are my own creations around 2010. During this period, I have a lot of new thoughts on creation. I hope everyone can enjoy the music. We have been saying that to tell Chinese stories well, art has to go out, how to go out? It still depends on strength, skill, and profound connotation. I hope this concert can bring the audience to the fore. Come to feel the beauty of the soul.”

Zhao Jiping’s first violin concerto was invited by the National Centre for the Performing Arts. When it premiered at the National Centre for the Performing Arts, the audience burst into applause and thunder, and some audience cried on the spot. Zhao Jiping said: “As soon as the last note was over, I didn’t expect the audience to applaud and cheer, and that scene put me on the stage, and I was warmly welcomed by the audience and fans. At the corner of the building, two ladies were crying and applauding me, and I was very moved.” Later, the National Centre for the Performing Arts invited the famous violinist Ning Feng to play in five major cities in the United States. Wherever he went, he was greatly praised. Later, Ning Feng was unable to return to China in Germany due to the epidemic, and Lu Siqing played this song all over the country.

And “Zhuang Zhoumeng”, which was successfully performed by Yo-Yo Ma in Hong Kong for the first time, is now also in Europe, occupying a place in the music library of artists all over the world. Zhao Jiping said: “We always play with other people’s things, and now artists from all over the world are also playing our Chinese music. I don’t think it is a matter of our generation to go to the world, as long as generations of Chinese composers work hard. I believe Chinese music will surely have a solid place in the world.”

Xi’an Newspaper All-media Reporter Yin Sun Huan Intern Tang Jiaxin Yuan Yihan