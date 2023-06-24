Home » Zhao Liying responds to running with Magnolia three times: Continue to run Netizens: You are the best – Minnan.com
Zhao Liying responds to running with Magnolia three times: Continue to run Netizens: You are the best

On June 23, the list of winners of the Magnolia Awards at the 28th Shanghai TV Festival was released, and “Zhao Liying ran with her three times” sparked heated discussions. Later, Zhao Liying wrote: “Keep running.” And posted a beautiful photo of wearing a dress and holding a camera.

Many netizens left messages on their social platforms, and it was great not to win the award: “Three mentions of Magnolia are already great! A good role is never defined by awards. In the future, whether it is Xu Banxia or Zhao Liying, they will overcome all difficulties and walk out a new path. My own heroine path, I love you”

“No matter! You are the best heroine in our hearts! Xu Banxia is the best”

“I will always support you and run with you”

