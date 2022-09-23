Home Entertainment Zhao Liying’s three black fans apologized and paid the full amount of compensation for the case
Entertainment

by admin
Sina Entertainment News on the 23rd, Beijing Xingquan Law Firm released Zhao Liying[微博]A description of the progress of the honorary rights case. The statement pointed out that the court judged that the remarks published by Internet users “sweetappleo”, “Wang Gongzi’s beautiful food” and “It’s Bo is not a pig” constituted insults and defamation to Zhao Liying and violated her right of reputation. The three users publicly released their apology in the People’s Court News on September 8, 13, and 23, respectively, and have paid Zhao Liying the full amount of compensation for the case.

The explanation also stated that Zhao Liying told the attorney at the beginning of her rights protection that she would donate the full amount of compensation for the above-mentioned cases to the public welfare.

