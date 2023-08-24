Zhao Lusi’s Studio Calls for Responsible Behavior from Fans: Awaiting Public Meetings

Zhao Lusi’s studio has recently appealed to fans to refrain from engaging in pick-up and drop-off behavior at the airport. In an article released on August 23, the studio expressed concerns over fans’ excessive enthusiasm that often disregards public order and safety.

The studio acknowledged that while fans’ support is greatly appreciated, it is essential to maintain a respectful and organized environment in public places. They emphasized that inappropriate pick-up and drop-off behavior can lead to potential safety hazards for both the artists and the fans.

To ensure the personal safety of Zhao Lusi and to uphold public order, the studio proposed a series of initiatives that fans should adhere to. Firstly, fans are urged not to purchase personal information or itineraries of the artists. This helps to safeguard their privacy and prevent unwanted attention. Secondly, fans are advised not to pick up and drop off at the airport, refrain from staying at the same hotel as the artist, and avoid following them around. These measures aim to create a more secure environment for everyone involved.

Additionally, the studio vehemently opposes proxy filming and requests that fans do not take pictures or videos during non-public schedules. It is also requested that fans do not gather privately at filming locations or disturb the artists’ private lives. By respecting their personal space and professional boundaries, fans can contribute to a healthier and more sustainable relationship between themselves and their favorite celebrities.

Lastly, the studio emphasized the importance of maintaining order and cooperating with event organizers during official activities or filming. By adhering to the instructions and guidelines given by the organizers, fans can contribute to the smooth running of these events.

In conclusion, Zhao Lusi’s studio expressed gratitude for the support from fans and appealed for their understanding and cooperation. They emphasized the need to follow stars in a civilized manner and expressed their hope for future meetings in public and formal occasions. By adhering to these guidelines, fans can continue to show their support while also respecting the personal space and safety of the artists they admire.

