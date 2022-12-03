On the 2nd, Zhao Wenxuan continued to post to share his feelings after being diagnosed with the “new crown”. He said that he was “yang” for five days, “turned cloudy” on the sixth day, and then lost his sense of taste. After three or four days, he could gradually taste the taste, and then lost his sense of smell.

Zhao Wenxuan joked: “I don’t know if it’s to make up for the lack of sense of smell. The sorghum developed a vengeful appetite. The appetite is very good, and the appetite doubles. When I move, I get hungry. When I’m hungry, I especially want to eat cakes, ice cream, and red bean milk. Such sweets.” Overeating only made her stomach fatter, “To be honest, Shu Shu’s face has also gained a lot of weight, but it’s just taking advantage of the thick face and deep contour, so everyone can’t see it. Zhao Wenxuan also revealed that there is another sequelae, lethargy, “the sleep cycle is upside down, and the whole thing is messed up.” For three weeks now, the sense of smell has recovered by 70% to 80%. “At least I no longer feel strange when eating, and my appetite has also subsided a lot, and it will soon return to normal.”

Zhao Wenxuan summed up his “New Crown Journey” for a whole month, “No matter the main body of the lesion or the sequelae, it has come to a successful conclusion! Now, one of them is completely healthy. After getting his hair cut yesterday, he went straight to the gym to resume exercise. It feels very good!” He also said that he had no fever from the beginning to the end, and finally attached the formula of the Chinese medicine treatment decoction he drank for the reference of netizens.

