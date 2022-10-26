Source title: Zhao Yingjun’s posthumous work “Back to Tomorrow” is scheduled to be released on October 29. Behind the laughter is the endless love for life

Finalized poster Love never ends! Zhao Yingjun: Don’t the world forget me. The contemporary urban online comedy “Back To Tomorrow” will be officially launched on Youku at 12:00 on October 29th. As soon as the episode is finalized, it has aroused endless memories and feelings of netizens. The series has devoted a lot of hard work to the deceased filmmaker and musician Zhao Yingjun. It integrates the roles of starring, director, screenwriter, producer, and original music. It tells the realistic and fantastic ups and downs of a low-level character, which makes people laugh. With tears in his eyes while laughing, he sighs for the ups and downs of the protagonist’s life and injects new energy into the path of life ahead. The play consists of 12 episodes. In a relaxed and life-like tone, Bao Jian (played by Zhao Yingjun), a courier who is in distress, suddenly enters a time loop, is trapped on the day of Double Eleven, and repeatedly experiences the unfortunate things that have happened. . In the repeated contact with all kinds of characters around him, all kinds of jokes come one after another, and in the process of trying his best to escape the cycle, the protagonist realizes the true meaning of life. From the exposed trailer, we can see Shi Ce, Yu Yang, Qiao Shan, Bao Beier, Wang Xun, Bai Zhidi, Ma Shuliang, Xiao Ai, Lu Yifan, Dapeng, Huang Fei, Hu Xia, Bai Ke, Cui Zhijia, Li Jing, Xue Village, etc. A number of powerful actors, in a set of posters released, a number of comedians gathered together, with expressions of surprise, joy, and confusion, showing the different mental journeys between different characters, making people curious about the protagonists. What kind of mysterious journey will be entered, what kind of jokes the actors will throw, and what kind of sparks will be created with Zhao Yingjun, it is very exciting. See also Will Poulter will join "Guardians of the Galaxy 3" as the superhero Adam Warlock Although Zhao Yingjun died young, but throughout his film and music works, joy, warmth and strength have always been his creative background. The last piece of music “Wake Up” written by Zhao Yingjun before his death was used as the MV of the drama series. With witty lyrics and soulful singing, the song tells the unwilling dream of every little person and reminds that every moment of life is worth cherishing. I believe that with the release of “Back To Tomorrow” on October 29, Zhao Yingjun’s optimism about life and tenacity to hardships will continue to be passed on to the audience. The online drama “Back to Tomorrow” is produced by Tianjin Jindouyun Film and Television Culture Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Chencan Film and Television Media Co., Ltd., Beijing Aochuang Century Network Film and Television Distribution Co., Ltd., Beijing Lanhai Shibei Culture Media Co., Ltd., and Beijing Aochuang Century Network Film and Television Distribution Co., Ltd. Co., Ltd. and Huaying Jiashi (Beijing) International Media Co., Ltd. jointly announced.

