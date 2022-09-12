Original title: Zhao Yue’s “YUE” graduation performance held Li Yitong, Wang Yijin and other friends to help out

Sohu Entertainment News (Ma Rongling/Text) On September 11, Zhao Yue, the second-phase student of SNH48, held a graduation performance with the theme of “YUE” at the SNH48 Xingmeng Theater, officially announcing his graduation from SNH48 and setting up a personal studio. In the follow-up, she will open the road of independent development as a contracted artist of Siba Media and a member of 7SENSES. On the same day, Zhao Yue presented a variety of stage performances. Friends Li Yitong, Lu Ting, Wang Yijin, Liu Meng, etc. also came to the scene to complete the stage together with Zhao Yue, and the atmosphere was very exciting.

Since joining SNH48 GROUP in 2013, Zhao Yue has gone through nine years as a member of Team NII. For the opening of the graduation performance, she chose “Star Dream Girl” and “Bingo! ” and “Dream Paper Airplane”, three classic 16-piece songs, once again evoking the memory of Team NII. The stage where I have sweated countless times and the past accompanied by Zeng Yiyi are still vivid in my mind. Zhao Yue led Team NII to sing “We use our dreams to weave a paper plane and fly carefree in the free sky”, once again. Back to the place where the dream set sail.

In this graduation performance, Zhao Yue also invited friends from SNH48 GROUP, Li Yitong, Lu Ting, Lin Siyi, Sun Zhenni and Chen Qiannan, as well as Wang Yijin and Liu Meng, who fought side by side in the “Creation Camp 2020” program, to jointly present “Creation Camp 2020”. There are six Units with different styles: Mandala, Yuan, Dominant, Look Out, One Heart, and Mermaid. In the interview, Zhao Yue shared the interesting story of preparing for the graduation performance: “This time, there are friends from Hanoi and friends from Hanoi who came to the rehearsal. For the first time, they felt the process of rehearsing the performance here. It was quite interesting. The feeling of a dimensional wall.”

In the Solo segment, the two songs “Phoenix (Dance)” and “Painting (Phoenix)” were performed one after another. This was also the stage where “Phoenix (Dance)” met fans for the first time after Zhao Yue released his comeback single. The music of the new national style is integrated into the performance full of ingenuity. Zhao Yue presents a complete and full “Phoenix (Dance)” with a light and dynamic dance. And this single is the best memory left by Zhao Yue when he parted with Xingmeng Theater.

On the same day, Zhao Yue’s graduation single “Track of Light” (Moonlight Version) was officially launched. The track was adapted from the original song, and the elements of orchestral music were innovatively added. Selecting this song “The Trail of Light”, which is of great significance to Team NII, as his graduation single, Zhao Yue wants to express his attitude of following the light and being fearless. The team spirit will continue to be passed on to the younger generation. Zhao Yue revealed in the process of preparation that the moonlight version of “The Trail of Light” still has strength in the lyricism, and integrates the sharpness and texture of the original dance music. The PV conceived by her was also released on the same day. The girl who said “want to be the moon to shine on everyone” calmly sang “Our journey will lead to thousands of stars”, starting from Team NII, going farther and farther. Brilliant beyond.

When the final melody sounded, and under the escort of the fans, Zhao Yue walked to the official screen wall in a formal dress, completed the "delisting ceremony", and hung his graduation official photo on the "honorary graduate". At this moment, he officially announced End your membership of SNH48. She drew a successful end to the nine years and handed in a perfect answer. Talking about the mood of saying goodbye to the theater, Zhao Yue said frankly: "It feels unimaginable, the theater has been with me for a long time, and I suddenly took off my photo and hung up my graduation photo, which makes people feel cherished. This is my return from Hard Candy Girl 303. The first performance after that is also the last one." As for his expectations for the future, Zhao Yue hopes that in the future, he can do what he wants to do and complete some plans in his life. He specifically mentioned that he is going to take a driver's license test. Lots of acting jobs.